If nothing else, the No. 3-seeded UL Ragin’ Cajuns play really entertaining baseball. For the first time in four consecutive postseason nailbiters, though, coach Matt Deggs’ Cardiac Cajuns fell short in an 9-6 decision to the top-seeded Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in the NCAA College Station Regional at Olsen Field.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO