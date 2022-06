Paul Burka, who joined Texas Monthly in 1974, a year after its founding, and stayed until 2016, was perhaps best known as “the dean of Texas political writers.” In truth, he could do it all. Though he has now retired, Paul, a great thinker, was also a great reporter and a great writer, a triumvirate that is rare in journalism. He grew up in the baroque, byzantine world of Galveston politics and commerce, honed his intellect at Rice University, and toiled as counsel to the Senate Natural Resources Committee in the Legislature before finding a home at Texas Monthly. No one had a deeper understanding of Texas power—its heroes and villains, its uses and abuses.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO