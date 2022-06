Draymond Green has always been known to be a physical player, and that reputation has earned him, as he puts it, 'differential treatment' from the referees. This comes after the Golden State Warriors' player narrowly avoids ejection after landing on top of Boston Celtic's star Jaylen Brown, in what could have been his second technical foul. Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the decision to keep Draymond in the game.

