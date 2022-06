Dirk Nowitzki, one of the pioneers of the fadeaway, is No. 16 on Nick Wright's Top 50 list. Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their lone championship in 2011, scoring at least 21 points in every game as they upset the heavily-favored Miami Heat in six games. He became the first European player to win NBA MVP, doing so in the 2006-07 season after averaging 24.6 ppg and 8.9 rpg as the Mavericks won a team-record 67 games. Nick notes he's the sixth all-time leading scorer in league history, which people often overlook in evaluating his legendary career.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO