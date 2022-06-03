ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

More formula shipments to come as Biden addresses shortage

By Nancy Loo, Joe Khalil
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoaF6_0fzUuWbV00

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden met with infant formula manufacturers Wednesday, acknowledging the strain shortages have caused on families nationwide.

Updates out of Washington are encouraging, but on the ground in many cities, it is still hit or miss.

Frustration is still fairly rampant all over the country as limited supplies are locked up on shelves and customers are limited to five units per purchase.

“It’s just very difficult to find … and of course, she’s only eight months so she can’t drink regular milk,” Ohio mother Takara Bibb said. “So, it’s just, it’s rough ’cause I never thought that this type of thing would happen.”

The Biden administration has moved to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

20 fugitives arrested in ‘Operation Washout’ in Richmond

The White House said Biden hosted a virtual roundtable with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. The list is notable for who isn’t on it: Abbott Nutrition, the company whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the shortage in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration began homing in on Abbott’s plant last fall while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, causing hospitalizations and two deaths.

After detecting samples of rare but dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula on Feb. 17.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on why Abbott was not included in Wednesday’s meeting.

Midlothian woman convicted of conspiring to embezzle more than $1 million from client’s escrow account

According to Datasembly, the first notable spike in out-of-stock formula was late last year and things have steadily worsened all this year.

The most recent snapshot indicates a 70% shortage.

The problem is especially dire for families like the Endrizzis in Chicago. Their 4-year-old son Greyson requires a specialized PKU formula, which was also impacted by the Abbott shutdown.

“He has one packet left for today, he’s supposed to take five a day,” Greyson’s mother, Kim Endrizzi, said. “We’ve already rationed what we had down to three a day. This is a medical prescription, so it’s like somebody taking half a dose of their prescription, basically.”

“This is my son’s brain,” she continued. “And we go day by day not knowing if he’s going to have his medicine to protect his brain. It’s awful.”

The White House said the third round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, from producer Kendamil in Britain. Shipments from Bubs Australia will be delivered next week as well.

The White House said the latest round of shipments would bring Kendamil formula from Heathrow Airport in London to U.S. airports over a three-week period, starting June. 9. The flights will carry about 3.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, shipped free of charge by United Airlines.

The first shipments will include Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and Kendamil Organic formulas, which will be available at Target stores across the United States.

‘Let’s run it back’: Tyler Burton returning to Spiders

Bubs Australia will ship the equivalent of 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles of its infant formula on Defense Department-contracted commercial aircraft from its hub in Melbourne, Australia, to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11, respectively.

While “Operation Fly Formula” is beginning to make inroads, countless parents are still in crisis mode.

The administration’s measures to import formula from overseas and deploy a production law to require formula suppliers to prioritize their orders will help, but won’t immediately bring an end to formula supply shortages that have left people who depend on formula facing empty shelves or limits on purchases.

And for those in need of PKU formula, help can’t come soon enough.

“There’s nothing more stressful than feeling you can’t get what your child needs,” Biden said, adding that as a “father and a grandfather,” he understands how difficult the shortages have been for parents and their children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden’s invisible debt-forgiveness policy

THE BRIGHT SIDE OF INFLATION — Everyone hates inflation. The runaway price hikes of the last several months — to four-decade highs of over 8 percent — torpedoed Americans’ feelings about the economy and crushed President Joe Biden’s poll numbers. Numbers this high are brutal...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Biden Struggles to Defend His Presidency Amid Setbacks

President Joe Biden has a lot of problems, and he's spent the week trying to convince Americans he's doing something about them. From baby formula shortages to the war in Ukraine to high inflation, the president wants voters to know he has a plan to ease their pain. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden is sleepwalking into a summer energy crisis

For a president whose chief of staff reportedly begins each morning by checking the average price of gasoline , Joe Biden's administration is awfully dismissive of warning signs that the nation’s electrical grid can't handle the summer heat. Last month, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a nonprofit electrical...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#Abbott Nutrition#Commercial Aircraft#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Newsnation#The White House#Perrigo Co
POLITICO

Saudi Arabia shows Biden can’t have it all

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The Biden administration has declared, loudly and proudly, that America would pursue a “foreign policy for the middle class” while, at the same time, “putting human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy.”
POTUS
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy