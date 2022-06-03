Suspect turns himself in after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County turned himself in on Thursday.

It was shortly before 6:15 p.m. when the suspect — now identified as 31-year-old Stephanas Rennick of Spotsylvania — was arrested by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. He had turned himself in after seeing press coverage of the incident.

Investigators went on to locate the suspected vehicle –a silver 2012 or 2013 Hyundai Azera with significant damage to the front and passenger sides — at Rennick’s residence.

Stephanas Rennick (Courtesy of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office)

Rennick was charged with felony hit-and-run causing death or injury and was moved to the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secure bond.

The hit-and-run took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Police were called to the intersection of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive where they located a deceased man — 32-year-old Keith Lawrence Ballard of Burke — lying on the side of the road.

The Spotsylvania accident reconstruction team determined that a silver Hyundai, traveling east on Harrison Road, struck Ballard. The violent impact caused several pieces of the car to be left at the crash scene.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.