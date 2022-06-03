ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can get a summer party must-have at McDonald’s and cashiers may be surprised by your order

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bTmX_0fzUuQJ900

WHEN you're planning a backyard party this summer, you don't need to swing by the grocery store for one hot-weather staple.

Instead, head to McDonald's, where you'll find a shockingly good deal on a summer must-have, and even your cashier may be surprised by the order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAc7m_0fzUuQJ900
Head to McDonald's for a summer party staple you'd normally buy at the grocery store Credit: Getty

The hot tip – well, cool tip – is apparently a much-beloved hack for many families.

The experts at Taste of Home revealed that McDonald's can be the unlikely hero of your next barbecue, sports outing, or road trip if you buy your bagged ice there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WI2zl_0fzUuQJ900
TikTok user Makenzie Logan posted a clip of her own McDonald's-sourced ice Credit: TikTok/return.of.the.makk

All you need to do is ask your cashier for a bag of ice at the counter or in the drive-through lane.

If you've never ordered ice before, be prepared to deal with slight confusion, since some employees may not know about the trick either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGePD_0fzUuQJ900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apX4q_0fzUuQJ900

"You may need to ask for a manager if the employee is unsure of the process," the pros explained.

Price varies by location, the experts wrote, but most McDonald's stores will sell a bag of ice for around $1.50, and some locations will even keep the cost under a dollar.

That's a bargain compared to convenience stores and grocery stores, where similarly-sized bags of ice often cost $2.50 or more.

When you're heading out of town on a road trip, this is a brilliant way to make sure your cooler beverages and perishable snacks are kept cold.

The hack works, and to prove it, some TikTok users have documented themselves trying it out.

Makenzie Logan posted a clip of herself buying ice via the McDonald's drive-through line, where she said she paid $1.99 for the bag.

Many commenters were impressed by the trick, and couldn't wait to try it themselves.

"You can do that?!" a shocked commenter said.

"Their ice is so crunchy," another excited commenter wrote.

Some commenters said other restaurants, like Sonic, Captain D's, and Chick-fil-A sell bagged ice, too, though it depends on your location's policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orI3b_0fzUuQJ900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouEoB_0fzUuQJ900

Those who already knew about the hack were thrilled to see the genius idea spreading.

"My freezer always has McDonald’s ice," a viewer wrote. "I love it so much!"

