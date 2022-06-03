ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipe Exchange: Jerk Shrimp, Island Style

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Tim Bednarski, the owner of Elwood’s Shack, ended up in Memphis to manage Landry’s and later Bahama Breeze. He’s been a help before — that frozen mango pina colada with a Myers’ rum swirl wasn’t going to make itself when I needed it some years ago — and I went to him for this when reader George Elerson asked for the recipe for Bahama Breeze’s Jerk Shrimp.

Bednarski says this is it and it couldn’t be easier — or faster. If you start with a hot skillet, the base cooks in 2-3 minutes, and the shrimp almost as fast (don’t overcook them, and if you use smaller shrimp, use more but watch even more closely).  This looks like a mashup of barbecue shrimp, with its buttery sauce, but with a complex jerk flavor instead of Cajun spices.

Enjoy, and remember: If you want a recipe, ask. I’ll do what I can.

Jerk Shrimp, Island Style

Ingredients

¼ cup beer
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon jerk seasoning (see note)
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
2 tablespoons sliced green onion
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 sprig fresh thyme
7 shrimp, 16-20 size preferred
Pico de gallo, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 500 degrees and get a small iron skillet hot. When hot, add all ingredients except shrimp (you can use a small casserole dish) and cook until melted and bubbly. Remove from oven, stir and add shrimp. Cook about 3-4 minutes, just until shrimp are done (could be less). Top with pico de gallo. Serve with crusty French bread for dipping. Makes 1 serving. Note: Bednarski uses a jerk paste you can often find in the grocery store, but you can use a powdered spice if that’s what you have, or make your own if you so desire.

Source: Tim Bednarski

