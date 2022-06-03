'What is your plan?': MLK Jr.'s granddaughter questions Biden's claim

Related
HuffPost
Comedian Stunned After Asking Man In Confederate Flag Shirt If He’s Pro-Slavery
An interview that was intended to be funny quickly turned disturbing. The Good Liars — a progressive comedy duo that typically plays pranks on conservatives and interviews people at far-right political rallies — went to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention last weekend in Houston. While there,...
A Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump and called him a 'would-be tyrant' says he might support the former president again 'if he apologized' for January 6
Facing a Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Tom Rice has the support of Paul Ryan, who said most Republicans "just didn't have the guts" to impeach Trump.
Black Republican Vernon Jones Says Straight White Males ‘Deserve’ Their Own Pride Month
Georgia Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones, a Black man, tweeted, "Straight, white males deserve a Pride Month." Yes, really.
White Pastor Found Guilty Of High Treason, Plotted To Kill Black People By Poisoning Water
Pastor Harry Johannes Knoesen of the National Christian Resistance Movement was found guilty of treason for plotting to kill South Africans.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
