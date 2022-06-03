ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What is your plan?': MLK Jr.'s granddaughter questions Biden's claim

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

In the aftermath of another mass shooting, Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King speaks with CNN's Poppy Harlow about gun violence and her fight for legislative change.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

