Rehoboth Beach, DE

Biden expects more modest hiring after 'excellent' jobs report

 3 days ago
Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expects to see more moderation in hiring in the coming months after an "excellent" jobs report from May.

But Biden said Americans can tackle the "real" problem of inflation from a position of strength and that they should feel confident about the economy.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

