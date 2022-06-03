Biden expects more modest hiring after 'excellent' jobs report

Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expects to see more moderation in hiring in the coming months after an "excellent" jobs report from May.

But Biden said Americans can tackle the "real" problem of inflation from a position of strength and that they should feel confident about the economy.

The Federal Reserve is on track for half point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data Friday showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs.