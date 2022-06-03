ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $1M fortune featuring 40 motorcycles and 4 cars after he was fired from show

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has a $1million fortune featuring 40 motorcycles, four cars and countless collectibles after he was fired from the hit show.

Frank, 58, was fired from American Pickers in July 2021 after he took time off the series in March 2020 to recover from back surgery.

Frank Fritz has a fortune of $1million Credit: Coleman-Rayner
The net worth includes motorcycles, cars and antiques Credit: Coleman-Rayner

He currently lives in his $130,000 Iowa farmhouse and owns antique shop Frank Fritz Finds located in Illinois.

A source exclusively revealed to The Sun that despite the firing, Frank is “set” financially.

The insider revealed: “He has his store in Savannah, Illinois. He sells there. He has a huge farm with all his things.

“He has $1million worth of stuff he can sell. He’s set. He made a lot and sells a lot.”

The source claimed Frank owns 40 motorcycles and four cars, most of which are “for sale.”

The insider added: “People call him for antiques. He is in touch with a producer who lives in Las Vegas. Frank has sold him a lot of stuff for his ranch. He’s doing okay.”

SPINOFF SHOW

As The Sun previously reported, Frank is in talks for a spinoff show with the Las Vegas customer.

In May, rare photos of the reclusive star were posted in the Frank Fritz Fans Facebook group.

In the pictures, Frank looked happy and healthy as he smiled big next to a fan.

A member captioned the series of photos: “This was from yesterday when Frank ‘picked’ his Corvette up from my buddy Mike's shop after repair.

“He sat and shot the breeze for three hours or so. It was a blast. Great guy!”

The fan claimed Frank “will never go back to American Pickers.”

The member continued: “He is trying to get a show about nostalgic car restorations with a story behind them in the works.”

FRANK'S RECOVERY

As The Sun reported, Frank last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery, which left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

During his time off the show, Frank lost 65 pounds, as he is living a healthier lifestyle and is sober from alcohol.

He also told The Sun that he entered rehab for alcohol addiction in Iowa for 77 days.

Frank previously said: “I went to rehab and I’ve been sober now for 11 months.

“I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Frank said of his time in treatment: “They gave me a lot of information and we were booked up for 13 or 14 hours a day. There was no sitting around watching TV or eating food. You were scheduled out for an hour, then an hour and half, all through the day.

“They really give you a lot of one-on-one time. I read 12 self-help books while I was there. I didn’t f**k around. I really got into it. I went there to learn and get the most out of it that I possibly could.

“I had a great time there and I helped other people who were having problems too. It’s one of the best things that have happened to me.”

Frank continued that he goes to meetings "twice a week” after the stint.

The former History Channel star said he would’ve been sober for a year if it weren't for a relapse.

FRANK'S FIRING

Mike was the one to reveal Frank had been fired from the show in July 2021.

He wrote on Instagram: "I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.

“The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other.”

Mike concluded: “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

His brother Robbie ended up replacing Frank on the show, as he became an official cast member last season.

CO-STAR FEUD

Frank previously told The Sun that the two had a falling out.

He revealed: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

He claimed there was tension over their shared American Pickers stardom.

He explained: "The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.

"That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

But Frank insisted he is “bigger” when it comes to viewers.

The fan-favorite said: “I’m not arrogant and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy. The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend. That’s my guy. My guy buys a $150 sign, not an $8,000 sign.

“I’m more of the common man guy, I haven’t found a $100,000 vase or any Michelangelo stuff. I’ve never really had a big, big score like that.

“But all the small scores are the bread and butter, and that’s my deal.”

Frank then said it would be “hard” to “put the show on after not talking to somebody for two years.”

He even admitted: “I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me.

“You couldn’t just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike. We’ve known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other’s sentences.

“When everybody is getting along and there’s no drama, me and him are very good together.”

The collector added: “I’m just trying to get through life like everybody else and be as happy as I possibly can. Life is what you put into it. If you don’t put much into it you don’t get a lot out of it.”

A rep for Mike did not immediately respond to The Sun's request for comment at the time of the interview.

STAR SNUBBED

A source close to Frank exclusively revealed Mike hasn’t reached out to him since the firing.

The insider claimed: “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank, he could care less.

“They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too.”

Frank stores his motorcycles on his Iowa property Credit: Coleman-Rayner
He was fired from American Pickers in 2020 Credit: Coleman-Rayner
American Pickers star Frank Fritz is feuding with his former co-star Mike Wolfe

