ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gov. Cooper declares June 3 ‘Gun Violence Awareness Day’

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1UPg_0fzUtxCn00

RALEIGH, N.C. — In a proclamation released Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made today, June 3, “Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

The governor made the proclamation to raise awareness and remember the lives lost to gun violence, according to a press release.

[ ALSO READ: One 15-year-old dead, two others charged after weekend shooting in east Charlotte ]

“We cannot forget these tragedies when they fade from the news,” Cooper said. “I’ve taken executive action to help in North Carolina, but we can do more. It’s past time for common sense reforms that must take place at the congressional and legislative levels - stronger background checks, red flag laws, banning assault weapons and community violence interventions so that we can prevent these horrific events.”

The North Carolina Executive Mansion will be lit orange from June 3 until June 5 in honor of the day.

This year is the 8th national celebration of Gun Violence Awareness Day. It memorializes Hadiya Pendleton, an Illinois woman who would’ve celebrated her 25th birthday this year had she not been shot and killed in 2013.

[ ALSO READ: Mothers who lost children advocate against gun violence ahead of Mother’s Day ]

According to the governor, North Carolina has the 17th highest rate of gun deaths in the nation with an average of more than 1,300 gun deaths annually.

Just this year in Charlotte, there have been 40 homicides. People across the Charlotte community and and local police have also called for the violence to stop.

“As I say all the time, this is not a police issue, this is not a crime issue, this is a community issue and I think everyone should be concerned whether you live in this part of Charlotte or you live at the other end of the city. We rise and fall together so it’s going to take everybody’s involvement and everybody’s concern and it’s not going to change overnight, but everybody chipping in, everybody sharing concern for their fellow human being is going to help us turn this around and make this city we all want it to be,” said Maj. Ryan Butler, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

(WATCH BELOW: Atrium Health develops program to decrease hospital visits due to gun violence)

Atrium Health develops program to decrease hospital visits due to gun violence

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 19

Roadways
3d ago

Marxist Cooper emptied the prisons but he wants to take innocent citizens guns.

Reply
14
D. Stauffer
3d ago

How about "Criminal Violence Awareness Day" instead?

Reply(1)
18
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Butler
Person
Roy Cooper
fox46.com

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black...
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Crime#Politics State#Politics Governor#Mother S Day
FOX8 News

NC trooper prays with man battling cancer during traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina trooper knelt in prayer in March during a traffic stop with a man who was battling cancer and has since passed, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. In March, Trooper Doty stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in Rowan County. While speaking […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The Triad experiences another violent weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Friday, two men were shot in Asheboro during a burglary. Saturday, a man was shot in Winston-Salem in his back. Sunday morning, another person was shot in Winston-Salem, and...
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville fugitive arrested in Greensboro

A fugitive wanted for a 2019 murder was apprehended and extradited back to Danville on May 25, according to Sgt. Chris Morris with the Danville Police Department. Domonic Domonta Fitzgerald, 31, was arrested in Greensboro, N.C. on May 3 where he was living in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Street, said Sgt. Morris.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFAE

The impact of Charlotte's Black Lives Matter mural, two years later

This week marks two years since artists transformed South Tryon Street into a vibrant "Black Lives Matter" street mural, grabbing headlines and drawing crowds to uptown Charlotte to see and photograph the work. Organizers with Brand the Moth, Charlotte is Creative, BLKMRKTCLT, and the city of Charlotte planned the mural...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Judge blocks Louisiana Congress map with one Black district

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana's Democratic governor said Monday he will call the Republican-dominated Legislature into special session soon to draw up new congressional district boundaries, now that a federal judge has blocked use of maps that have only one majority-Black district. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Allegations of racism and malfeasance raise alarm in Sedalia

A former candidate for town council in Sedalia says he filed a report with the N.C. State Auditor’s Office in early June to make the auditor aware of questionable issues with the council’s use of credit cards and town finances. Ed Piotrowski’s complaint comes amid allegations that council members targeted him due to his race during his candidacy for a council seat in the November 2021 election.
SEDALIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy