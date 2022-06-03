Lauren Danielle Searles

On May 28, 2022, Kelley Loughlin France was called to her eternal home, from her abode of the North End of her now beloved Roanoke Island. Kelley was born to Alfred and Rose Loughlin and raised in the Garden State of New Jersey. Kelley migrated to Elon College from which she was graduated. There she met her husband of nearly 38 years, Mike France. Mike moved with Kelley to the Outer Banks to manage the Oasis Restaurant started by his grandmother, Violet Kellam. At first, she hated and decried this isolated island, but came to love it with a deep and abiding passion that rivaled a spiritual connection. Later, you could not pry her away from the Outer Banks.

