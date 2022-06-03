ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Lauren Danielle Searles

By Submitted
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Danielle Searles, age 30, of Nashville, TN died on Friday, May 27, 2022. Born in Bethesda, MD on October 24, 1991 to Paul Searles and Rhonda Wise Forbes (Nathan), she was a 2010 graduate of Northeastern High School. A Chef Apprentice, she attended...

Related
Christie Palmer

Christie Nicole Hill Palmer of Elizabeth City, NC died at her residence on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Christie was born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 3, 1976 to Carroll Wayne Hill and Brenda Louise Jordan Hill. She is survived by two sisters; Ann Twine (David) of South Mills, NC...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
John Ivey Wells

John Ivey Wells, 76, of Ocracoke died at home May 24, 2022, after a long fight with cancer. Born September 9, 1945, on Howard Street to the late Ed and LuDicie Wells, John was delivered by Elsie Garrish, said his son Jason Wells in an interview. After graduating from Ocracoke...
OCRACOKE, NC
Kelley Loughlin France

On May 28, 2022, Kelley Loughlin France was called to her eternal home, from her abode of the North End of her now beloved Roanoke Island. Kelley was born to Alfred and Rose Loughlin and raised in the Garden State of New Jersey. Kelley migrated to Elon College from which she was graduated. There she met her husband of nearly 38 years, Mike France. Mike moved with Kelley to the Outer Banks to manage the Oasis Restaurant started by his grandmother, Violet Kellam. At first, she hated and decried this isolated island, but came to love it with a deep and abiding passion that rivaled a spiritual connection. Later, you could not pry her away from the Outer Banks.
OBITUARIES
Annual Fritz Boyden Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament returns June 15

The annual Fritz Boyden Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Outer Banks Pier, Nags Head Pier, Avalon Pier, and Jennette’s Pier. This catch-and-release tournament is open to boys and girls in age groups 4-9 years old and 10-16 years old. Registration will take place at the respective piers at 7:00 a.m. The fishing kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will last until noon. The tournament is free to all kids.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Nelma Tillett

Nelma Tillett, better known as Momma Nell, was born on March the second of 1927 in Duck, North Carolina during an unusual winter storm. It’s said snow was belly high on the delivery doctor’s horse. Her life continued to be as remarkable as the conditions of her birth....
DUCK, NC

