ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDVM 25

16-year-old boy missing, last seen with classmate also reported missing

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpQrs_0fzUsVnC00

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Gaithersburg.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., Brandon Carl Barnett, 16, was last seen with a classmate, Kimora Ray Bowie, who was also reported missing on Thursday.

UPDATE: Missing girl found

Barnett went missing from Cross Country Ct. in Gaithersburg.

He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, a light mustache and a thick beard, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, torn light blue jeans, and tan boots.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Carl Barnett is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

Related
fox5dc.com

Located: 12-year-old girl missing from Temple Hills found safe

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - UPDATE: Police say 12-year-old Keirstan Gilbert has been safely located. Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing from Prince George's County. Keirstan Gilbert was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Brinkley Road in the Temple Hills area. Police describe her...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Man Arrested for Shots Fired Incident in Frederick

A Gaithersburg man was arrested and on June 1 and charged with multiple handgun offenses after an incident in Frederick that occurred on May 3. Details per the Frederick Police Department below:. On May 3, 2022, around 2:32 PM, officers from the Frederick Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the...
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cross Country Ct#Wdvm25 Dcw50
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman & Ellicott City Man Killed In Howard County Crashes, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman and an Ellicott City man were killed Monday in a pair of unrelated traffic crashes, authorities said. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the ramp connecting Interstate 95 and Route 175 in Elkridge for a two-vehicle crash, Howard County Police said. When they arrived, officers determined that the driver of a Honda Civic had run a red light and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra heading west on I-75, police said. The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett of Baltimore, died at the scene. The Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. About 8 a.m., a passerby tipped police off to a body in the woods on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City. Investigators believe the victim, 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick of Ellicott City, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

15-year-old girl shot while sitting on curb in Virginia neighborhood

ANNANDALE, Va. - A 15-year-old girl was shot and injured while sitting on a curb in a residential neighborhood in Fairfax County Saturday night, according to police. Fairfax County Police confirm that the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Beverly Manor Drive in Annandale around 11:53 p.m. Saturday. Police...
ANNANDALE, VA
WTOP

Montgomery County man killed in ATV crash remembered as hero

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man who was killed in an ATV crash Saturday is being remembered in Montgomery County for saving his neighbor’s life last year. Montgomery County Fire and EMS recognized Paul Herbert just a few months ago as an “Everyday Hero.”. Recent @MCFRS_EMIHS ‘Everyday Hero’ @MontgomeryCoMD...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Clarksville Man In Critical Condition After Setting Fire To Home, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.” It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police. Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured in the fire. Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation. If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1. Adult Clarksville resident set fire at his home, 7am, 13800 blk Mill Creek Ct in apparent attempt to harm himself. Transported to Bayview by ambulance, critical cond. Three other adults in home, no one else injured. @HCDFRS controlled fire, assessing damage. HCPD investigating. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 6, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One person injured with burns in a Howard County house fire

HOWARD COUNTY (WBFF) — Howard County Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Clarksville. One person injured with burns was transported to an area hospital. The Red Cross was requested for three other residents and two dogs. The house in the 13800 block of Mill Creek Ct....
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Triple shooting in D.C., police investigating

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in D.C. Sunday night. They first responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place Southeast around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was still breathing with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. Two other […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 shot in Southeast DC; gunman fired shots from SUV, police say

WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot Sunday in Southeast, D.C. by a gunman who pulled up in a vehicle, fired shots and drove off. Officers say the shootings happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of 10th Place in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Apartments. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Alexandria, Brother Charged: Police

A man was fatally shot in a residential area of Alexandria, Virginia, early Monday, and his brother faces charges, authorities say. Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte died after he was found shot, city police said. He was 24. His brother, Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy