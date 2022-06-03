ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Grace VanderWaal in 'Hollywood Stargirl'

By Victoria Priola
 June 3, 2022
“Hollywood Stargirl” premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, June 3. The PG-rated film centers on Stargirl Caraway, “a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others.” The plot follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music,...

