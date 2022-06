In June, the state of Wisconsin celebrates her dairy farmers. It's only appropriate that we take a whole month to honor them as they have hewn a heritage out of Wisconsin’s fertile soil, thriving livestock, and hardworking families. Agriculture on the whole is part of the twin spine of Wisconsin’s economy. Manufacturing and agriculture are our history, but they are also our future. Dairy Month is a yearly reminder of how important agriculture is to our state.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO