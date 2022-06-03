Author discusses new book and overcoming dyslexia

On June 1, Idaho Fish and Game staff at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery euthanized about 188,000 young rainbow trout after the fish contracted a viral disease called infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN). There are no treatments to cure fish with IHN, so euthanasia is the best way to stop an outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading throughout the hatchery. The euthanized fish were about 2 inches long and slated to be stocked as 10-inch catchable-sized fish in the summer of 2023. The Hagerman State Hatchery...

