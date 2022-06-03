ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Author discusses new book and overcoming dyslexia

By Layne Rabe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Author Tom Phillips’ new book “The Curious League of...

Pride Week set to begin in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June is Pride Month, and this week is Pride Week in the Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Pride is hosting multiple events in Twin Falls this week to celebrate and raise awareness about the local LGBTQ community. Here is a list of events:. One event...
TWIN FALLS, ID
188,000 fish euthanized at Idaho hatchery to minimize spread of disease

On June 1, Idaho Fish and Game staff at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery euthanized about 188,000 young rainbow trout after the fish contracted a viral disease called infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN). There are no treatments to cure fish with IHN, so euthanasia is the best way to stop an outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading throughout the hatchery. The euthanized fish were about 2 inches long and slated to be stocked as 10-inch catchable-sized fish in the summer of 2023. The Hagerman State Hatchery...
IDAHO STATE
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Burley Idaho Temple

BURLEY, Idaho (KUTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a press release, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the ceremony on Saturday. “It was just a...
BURLEY, ID
Upcoming golf tournament looks to help local nonprofit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you enjoy playing golf and helping out a local non-profit, the upcoming Guild Mortgage golf tournament is for you. Guild Mortgage is hosting their annual golf tournament on June 24 at Canyon Springs Golf Course, and this year they chose to donate the money raised to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Homelessness is a growing problem in the Magic Valley

World Milk Day has a different meaning in southern Idaho. June is National Dairy Month, and June 1 is World Milk Day. Bike skills park brings new entertainment for kids out on summer break. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT. A new Bike Skills Park in Twin Falls...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Officials gather to discuss water shortages in Idaho

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday and Tuesday, some of the most influential minds in Idaho water usage are in Sun Valley discussing some of the realities facing the Gem State’s water supply. “Right now, we’re struggling to meet even current water supply needs,” said Paul Arrington,...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Blaine County sees small spike in COVID cases

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following months of positive trends, COVID data in the South-Central Public Health District has begun to show small spikes, something that is catching the eye of health officials. At the last reporting, data from our area, public health district five, showed little-to-no COVID activity....
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Western Days 2022 comes to an end Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — And just like that, Western Days weekend 2022 has come and gone... but three days of games, fried goodies and more have marked the beginning of summer fun in the Magic Valley. “Oh, I love it,” said new Twin Falls resident Melvin Mahaffey.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Officials urge caution around plants as more head outdoors

TWIN FALLS COUNTY (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether you are hiking, camping or simply enjoying the great Idaho outdoors, officials are urging recreators to be cautious around plants known to be toxic. “Leaves of three, let it be” is the advice from Twin Falls County officials who said it is a...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Rounds has recently been working in Lucin,...
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card. The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Buhl’s Ryne Kelly signs with College of Idaho

The Burley Green Sox didn’t have enough in Saturday’s Minico RBI tournament title game against Helper (Utah). Raft River standout Libby Boden won four gold medals at the 1A state championships May 20-21. Thomas represented by sports agency, awaits future NBA workouts. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 3:33...
BUHL, ID
Jerome Man Facing Exploitation Charges

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following his arrest on Friday. According to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, 24-year-old Hunter Rusnell was booked into the Jerome County Jail on allegations of possession of sexually exploitive material. The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, made the arrest following an investigation that involved The Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Police, Rupert Police, along with Canyon and Jerome county prosecutors. The Attorney General encourages anyone with information on the exploitation of children to call ICAC at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
JEROME, ID
Idaho average gas prices could hit $5 mark this week

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump amid skyrocketing gas prices, and there’s more trouble on the horizon. According to AAA, both the Idaho and national average price for regular gasoline are likely to hit the $5 mark as early as this week. Crude oil market volatility, tight fuel supplies and growing demand continue to push pump prices higher.
IDAHO STATE
Burley falls in Minico RBI tournament title game

A Buhl athlete, who is pretty new to his sport, will continue his athletic career within the Gem State. Raft River standout Libby Boden won four gold medals at the 1A state championships May 20-21. Thomas represented by sports agency, awaits future NBA workouts. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 3:33...
BUHL, ID

