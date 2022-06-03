Clostridiodes difficile: Study finds fecal microbiota transplantation to be cost effective treatment for first recurrent infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted on their website that side effects from the second COVID-19 vaccination may be more severe than those from the first. These symptoms are normal signs that the body is constructing defenses and should subside within a few days. So far, reactions to booster shots are almost like those reported after two-dose or single-dose primary shots. The foremost common side effects were fever, headache, fatigue, and pain at the injection site, with the bulk of side effects being mild to moderate. Serious side effects, like the two-dose or single-dose primary shots, are uncommon but can occur.

