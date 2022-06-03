ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clostridiodes difficile: Study finds fecal microbiota transplantation to be cost effective treatment for first recurrent infection

By Press Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from the University of Minnesota Medical School has found that Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, or FMT, is an optimal cost-effective treatment for first recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI or C-Diff. “The most effective therapies for CDI are also the cost effective therapies,”...

