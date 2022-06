The Green Bay Packers are one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL. Jaire Alexander will be healthy this year and has just signed a massive contract extension. Rasul Douglas is back in Green Bay after signing a three-year deal following his breakout season in 2021. Eric Stokes had a tremendous rookie season and will be even better this year. The odd man out, Kevin King, remains unsigned. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Las Vegas Raiders would be an excellent fit for the veteran cornerback.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO