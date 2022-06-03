ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Amtrak express bus service linking Reading, Pottstown and Philadelphia begins Monday

By David Mekeel
Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile passenger rail service hasn’t returned to Berks and Montgomery counties quite yet, a bus service that will connect Reading and Pottstown to trains in Philadelphia will begin on Monday. Amtrak has announced it will launch thruway bus service between Reading and Philadelphia, with a stop in Pottstown....

