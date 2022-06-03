Amtrak express bus service linking Reading, Pottstown and Philadelphia begins Monday

Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard, a notoriously dangerous corridor, saw 10 to 13 percent of the city’s total traffic fatalities every year before the pandemic, reports Claudia Lauer for Insurance Journal. “Roosevelt Boulevard is an almost 14-mile maze of chaotic traffic patterns that passes through some of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods and census tracts with the highest poverty rates. Driving can be dangerous with cars traversing between inner and outer lanes, but biking or walking on the boulevard can be even worse with some pedestrian crossings longer than a football field and taking four light cycles to cross.”

