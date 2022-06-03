ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche Invests “Eight-Figure Sum” in Croatian EV Manufacturer Rimac

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has invested in EV supercar company Rimac, TechCrunch reported. The Croatian-based company, which was founded in 2009, said it raised $536 million USD in funds that will aid in its global expansion as an EV...

hypebeast.com

BMW Debuts All-Electric iX1 SUV

BMW has added a new model to its electric vehicle lineup: the iX1 SUV. The car, which marks the first fully-electric iX1 model, will arrive with a dual-motor powertrain that produces a total output of 313 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. The company estimates that the vehicle will be equipped with a range of up to 272 miles (438 kilometers). Additionally, the car is capable of recharging 80% of the range in 29 minutes at public high-speed charging stations, with a charging speed of 127 kW.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Sony and Honda's EV Partnership May Launch as an Independent Venture

Back in March, Sony and Honda announced a new partnership to design and manufacture electric vehicles together, but it now seems that the two Japanese companies have decided to create a separate entity instead of using their own names. According to a statement from Sony’s president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida to Nikkei, the two corporations “shared the view that it is better to make the joint venture independent, in the long run, rather than putting it under Sony or Honda.” The executive added that there’s a “possibility” the two firms will sell a stake in the new entity or even have an IPO, but he “[hopes] to be able to talk a little about it at some point in the near future.”
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Hyundai's 134,000-Ton Tanker Journeys Autonomously Across the Pacific Ocean

Hyundai Group’s 134,000-ton natural gas tanker, the Prism Courage, has set a new record as the first ultra-large ship to make an autonomous ocean passage of over 10,000 km (6,210 miles). While many modern vessels are equipped with autopilot, a truly autonomous ship must be able to make various critical decisions without a captain at the helm including how to respond to passing ships, currents, and weather while complying with maritime laws.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

MB&F's Debut Chronograph LM Sequential EVO Is Two Timers In One

MB&F has revealed its debut chronograph, the LM Sequential EVO, a watch with two column wheel chronographs, allowing for several timing modes. The two chronograph mechanisms within the movement are connected by a ‘Twinverter’ switch that allows for selection between both split-second and lap timer modes, something never previously achieved in a chronograph.
LIFESTYLE

