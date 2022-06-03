Porsche Invests “Eight-Figure Sum” in Croatian EV Manufacturer Rimac

Back in March, Sony and Honda announced a new partnership to design and manufacture electric vehicles together, but it now seems that the two Japanese companies have decided to create a separate entity instead of using their own names. According to a statement from Sony’s president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida to Nikkei, the two corporations “shared the view that it is better to make the joint venture independent, in the long run, rather than putting it under Sony or Honda.” The executive added that there’s a “possibility” the two firms will sell a stake in the new entity or even have an IPO, but he “[hopes] to be able to talk a little about it at some point in the near future.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO