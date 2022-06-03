Fewer and weaker offspring: Snare injuries decrease reproductive performance of female hyenas in the Serengeti
Indiscriminate snaring for bushmeat hunting may have varying collateral effects on non-target species, ranging from mild injuries to death. Beyond immediate mortalities these effects are rarely examined. A team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) now analyzed the life-history consequences of debilitating snare injuries in...phys.org
