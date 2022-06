Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been inundated with data in the form of charts and graphs that show important metrics related to the virus. For example, bar graphs have been used to plot the number of cases in various countries, and line graphs have been used to show trends in the number of cases over time ("the curve"). Data visualizations like these are critically important tools that policy makers, public health organizations, and agencies such as the CDC use to communicate important information on the virus to the public.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO