ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teen Mom Jade Cline busts out of her top in sexy new video as she preps for MTV Awards in LA

By Kristina Behr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom 2 star Jade Cline has shared an Instagram Story showing her busting out of her dress in a sexy new Instagram video.

The clips shows Jade riding in a car on the way to the MTV Awards in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7pGb_0fzUqPZG00
Teen Mom Jade Cline wore a plunging black dress to the MTV Movie & TV Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOhtM_0fzUqPZG00
The reality star was photographed posing with costar Briana DeJesus while at the even Credit: Instagram

Jade, 24, hit up the pre-taped MTV Movie & TV Awards show wearing a low-cut black dress, a gold choker necklace, and dangling earrings.

She finished off the sexy ensemble with glam glittery rhinestones in her hair.

Jade was spotted with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus who wore a skintight nude dress with gemstones in her hair.

The two walked the red carpet together before heading inside to hear if Teen Mom: Family Reunion won the Best New Unscripted Series award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UfC4_0fzUqPZG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LHLy_0fzUqPZG00

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Sunday, June 5th at 8pm.

WHERE'S SEAN?

Noticeably absent from the photos was Jade's baby daddy Sean Austin.

Though their relationship seems to be on the mend as the couple recently enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas.

Jade teased a possible marriage between the two while answering a fan's question on social media.

A follower asked: "Are you and Sean going to get married?"

The hairstylist responded: "I mean... we were just in Vegas... who said we didn't already?"

She added the "Shhh" emoji and an emoji covering its eyes.

Sean is the father of Jade's 4-year-old daughter Kloie, who was born in the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

TEEN MOM 2 REUNION

A Teen Mom 2 Reunion clip, recently posted to the official Teen Mom Instagram page, shows the couple discussing their current relationship.

Sean entered rehab in 2021 for drug addiction and for clarity on mental health.

Along with rehab, the mom of one revealed he received counseling and therapy, which helped him get sober.

In an Instagram Q&A, the TV personality stated that she is so proud of Sean and that he's doing amazing.

"So much has changed in our lives and I'm very happy," she gushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q26gh_0fzUqPZG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vmVE_0fzUqPZG00

Sean and Jade have struggled through an on-again, off-again relationship while co-parenting Kloie.

It appears that the pair, in the meantime, are back together and working things out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VZzc_0fzUqPZG00
Jade and Briana at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMZyb_0fzUqPZG00
Jade's baby daddy Sean Austin did not appear in the new clip or snaps Credit: Jade Cline/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alLOm_0fzUqPZG00
The couple share daughter Kloie Credit: Jade Cline/Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Busting#Mtv Awards#Instagram Story
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Is Back: Watch Kayla Brawl With Luke’s Family In 1st Trailer

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is making a return to MTV with an all-new season full of drama, and HollywoodLife is debuting the EXCLUSIVE first look promo. In the one-minute clip, which you can watch above, Kayla Sessler, Brianna Jaramillo, Rachel Beaver, Madisen Beith, and Kiaya Elliott meet up in person for the very first time as they explore Los Angeles together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood claims she’s paid $80K in bills for ‘voluntarily unemployed’ ex Andrew to live in her home

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood claimed she has paid over $80,000 in bills for her "voluntarily unemployed" ex Andrew Glennon to live in her home. In court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, Amber lashed out at her out-of-work ex-boyfriend and father of their three-year-old son James, accusing him of being unemployed by choice and saying he has not financially supported their son.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The Chi season 5: Release date, cast, trailer

ON May 4, 2022, SHOWTIME released the trailer for the fifth season of The Chi. The Chi is a drama series on SHOWTIME created by Lena Waithe. SHOWTIME announced that the fifth season premiere of The Chi would begin streaming on June 24, 2022. The Chi is available to stream...
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
468K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy