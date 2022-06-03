ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief Jason Salazar: Keeping schools safe takes 'action and vigilance' by all

By Jason Salazar
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, May 24th, we witnessed again the tragic and unnecessary loss of 21 lives in a school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Another tragedy that took innocent lives far too soon and leaves us all asking why and how to bring an end to this kind of senseless violence in our communities and across this nation.  When these events occur, law enforcement and school districts are often asked about our own level of preparedness and ability to respond to active shooter events- particularly at school campuses.  I don’t know that anyone can every truly be prepared for such a tragedy, but it is our duty to be ever vigilant in our preparation to both prevent and respond to these types of active violence that threaten our schools.

This duty does not fall solely on the shoulders of law enforcement, but is a shared responsibility between law enforcement, our schools, parents, students, and our communities.

The Visalia Police Department has partnered with the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) to assign police officers, Youth Service Officers (YSOs), to each VUSD High School and Middle School Campus.  This partnership has existed since the 1970s and is one that the Visalia Police Department and VUSD remain committed to today.  These officers are also responsible for providing police services at VUSD elementary feeder schools respective to the Middle and High School campuses where the officers are assigned.  These officers work directly with school site staff as well as VUSD administrators on a daily basis and remain in frequent communication with those sites and staff.

Officers assigned to these schools are responsible for handling any major public safety or criminal matters that fall outside of the jurisdiction or scope of administrative or disciplinary matters handled by VUSD.  YSOs respond to campuses whenever there is an active or implied threat of violence against students or staff and work in conjunction with VUSD administrators and other units within the Visalia Police Department to effectively investigate and respond to threats, identify responsible individuals, employ safety protocols, and make arrests when warranted.

In addition to providing a security presence on school campuses, the YSOs are also responsible for investigating any criminal activity that takes place on campus or involving students, investigating missing or runaway juvenile reports, and assisting and investigating with Child Welfare Services on cases of suspected abuse.

It is also our goal and intent that the YSOs interact with our youth and serve as a positive presence on campus.

Our relationship with VUSD extends beyond that of the YSOs and also includes ongoing communication between VUSD Administration and Visalia Police Department staff to address service needs and issues, evaluate safety protocols, and to continually evaluate a coordinated effort to make our schools safe.  This is an ongoing and evolving process that is supported by a long and dedicated commitment between our organizations to work together toward those shared goals.

Over the course of the last week, we have been asked many questions about our own training and preparedness to respond to an active shooter event at a school or any other location.  It is impossible to anticipate and plan for every possible situation or scenario.  However, the Visalia Police Department has long been committed to training, equipping, leading, and preparing our officers to immediately respond to an active shooter event to eliminate any ongoing threat and to save lives.  After the events at Columbine High School in Colorado in April of 1999, the Visalia Police Department immediately began to invest in training and equipment in order to prepare our officers with the tools and training to respond as quickly and effectively as possible to an active shooter event for the purpose of rapidly and immediately addressing the threat and saving lives.

Visalia Police Officers have received ongoing and annual training on Active Shooter Response since 2000.  A number of Visalia Police staff are trained Active Shooter Response Instructors who have provided ongoing and current training in Active Shooter Response annually since that time.  This training includes concepts related to the need for immediate response tactics and mindset for responding to an Active Shooter event and scenario-based training to reinforce training concepts and response protocols.  The training is provided annually to officers at Visalia PD, but also reinforced by supervisors and command staff as these tragic events continue to occur.  Having a background as a SWAT Commander and Active Shooter Response Instructor, I am committed to ensuring that our officers, and the leaders in this Department, continue to be trained and equipped to respond to active shooter events.

Public and school safety remains a shared responsibility between law enforcement, school officials, parents, students, and our entire community.

In the aftermath of these tragic events, we often learn of early warnings signs that could have signaled a need for help or intervention.  If you see something, say something.  When we receive information about potential threats to school safety, we work closely with school staff to investigate those threats or information that is reported to make a safety assessment, take enforcement action where we can, and to evaluate safety protocols and responses for student safety.  In recent years, social media has provided significant challenges with online threats- some real and some not- that provide challenges to law enforcement and school staff in determining and evaluating real threats vs. hoaxes.  School threats are not a joke- and the Visalia Police Department will investigate those threats and take whatever action is necessary to provide for the safety of our schools and students.

Keeping our schools safe requires action and vigilance on the part of all of us.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Chief Jason Salazar: Keeping schools safe takes 'action and vigilance' by all

