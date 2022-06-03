ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Disappearance of Anjelica ‘AJ’ Hadsell on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
 3 days ago

(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” when 18-year-old Anjelica ‘AJ’ Hadsell disappears from her home, the unpredictable investigation into her inner circle of trusted friends and family reveals a sinister betrayal.

“Dateline” correspondent Andrea Canning reports with network exclusive interviews.

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Canal Winchester girl

Here is a preview of Canning’s report:

AJ Hadsell had been missing for over 24 hours. Text messages from her cellphone indicated she was stressed out, overwhelmed, and in need of some time alone. But to Detective Benjamin, none of it made sense.

ANDREA CANNING: Had anyone seen her?

DAVID BENJAMIN: Nobody’d seen her.

ANDREA CANNING: Nothing.

DAVID BENJAMIN: No.

ANDREA CANNING: Did you think that maybe she ran away?

DAVID BENJAMIN: Initially, that was one of the possible theories.

But the more people Benjamin talked to, the more he learned, that simply wasn’t AJ.

ANDRE BARR: Nobody thought she had just ran away.

As for those text messages, there was something odd about them too.

DAVID BENJAMIN: One, she refused to say where she was or who she was with. Two, she was using language that was inconsistent with how she would normally send text messages. I became more and more concerned she was in danger. It was looking more and more like an abduction.

Guns for teachers: Ohio Statehouse passes bill, DeWine ‘looks forward’ to signing it

But who would want to kidnap AJ?

Watch Friday’s  “Dateline: The Jacket” on 22News at 10 p.m.

About ‘Dateline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx0du_0fzUptoj00

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

This past season, Dateline debuted two new podcasts, “Mommy Doomsday” and “Killer Role,” hosted by correspondent Keith Morrison.

In February, NBC also greenlit a straight-to-series inspired by the story featured in the Dateline podcast series, “The Thing About Pam.” Two-time Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger starred and executive produced the series, in collaboration with Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.

