Muncie, IN

Muncie event opposing gun violence scheduled for Friday night

BY FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyiBt_0fzUpnlb00

MUNCIE, Ind. — A "City Speak Out and Vigil" against gun violence is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Muncie City Hall.

In conjunction with Wear Orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the event is intended as a platform for citizens to speak, listen, ask questions and to take action in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers, according to a release.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie event opposing gun violence scheduled for Friday night

The Star Press

The Star Press

