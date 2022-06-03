Muncie event opposing gun violence scheduled for Friday night

MUNCIE, Ind. — A "City Speak Out and Vigil" against gun violence is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Muncie City Hall.

In conjunction with Wear Orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the event is intended as a platform for citizens to speak, listen, ask questions and to take action in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers, according to a release.

