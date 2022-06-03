ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville teenager arrested for shooting father, authorities say

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467C6D_0fzUpZMJ00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed a teenager has been arrested following a shooting that happened on Thursday night in Huntsville.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Bell Circle where they found one man with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alabama inmate reportedly escapes from Coffee County prison

On Friday morning, the MCSO confirmed that a 17-year-old teen was arrested in connection to shooting his father during a domestic situation.

According to authorities, the father was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening wounds.

News 19 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

HPD officer assaulted during trespassing arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was assaulted Sunday morning when attempting to make a trespassing arrest. The officers witnessed Michael Freeman trespassing at a business in the 2200 block of Governors Dr. Sunday and attempted to arrest him. When the officer attempted to make the arrest, Freeman...
WAFF

Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New court documents obtained by WAFF 48 may shed some light on the murder-suicide investigation in Huntsville that happened Sunday morning. Huntsville Police Department officers, the Huntsville Fire Department, and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of York Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
CBS 42

Longtime Jefferson County deputy Chad Allinder dies at 50

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has died following a recent illness. Deputy Chad Allinder, 50, died Sunday after a “brief and sudden illness,” the JCSO reported. He had worked for the department for 18 years. “Chad was known for his mischievous personality and never met a stranger,” […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
wvtm13.com

Man dead, woman seriously injured in Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Ensley after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said west precinct officers responded to 1100 block of 40th Street after ShotSpotter recorded 21 shots fired in the area around 3 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers found a white van struck multiple times by gunfire with two adult victims inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

K9 Deputies help Cullman Co. Sheriff make two arrests

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, K9s Tazer, Copper and Moo helped the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office make two arrests. On June 4, deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office discovered narcotics and paraphernalia with the help of K9 Tazer. As a result, Jennifer Coleman, 41,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Huntsville Hospital#Violent Crime#Whnt#Mcso#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

New details released in East Lawerence Principal suspension

Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police. One injured in Athens shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens. Game...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville

Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police. One injured in Athens shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens. Game...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Saturday night shooting kills one

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens resident was found dead in an apartment Saturday night when officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area. According to the Athens Police Department, the shooting occurred at Higgins Court Apartments on South Hine Street in Athens. Upon...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dead following shooting in Athens

Athens Police say they were called to a reported shooting at Higgins Court Apartments around 9:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, of Athens, dead on scene. The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Athens Police Department. No...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Investigators believe house fire was murder-suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When Huntsville Police responded just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on York Road, they found a burning home, with the bodies of 40-year-old Martella Tyler and 43-year-old Justin Tyler inside. Investigators believe this was a murder-suicide, initiated by Justin Tyler. “Without the proper interventions, such as...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Homewood Police Department announced that a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a restaurant on June 3, 2022. Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Andres James Taylor Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed at the Seafood King on State Farm Parkway.
HOMEWOOD, AL
WAFF

Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jack’s located on Greenfield Dr. in Athens was robbed on May 16, two juveniles were arrested for the robbery at that time. Sunday, the Athens Police Department arrested Kevaun Turner, 30, who police believe was responsible for arranging the crime. Turner was arrested and...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

2 dead in Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of York Road. Huntsville Police, the Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy