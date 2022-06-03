4th Street in Troy to close for road work

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for a road closure on 4th Street for roadway repair work. Crews will be doing a full road reconstruction on the patch where a water main broke, between Mann Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 6 at 6 a.m. The affected section of 4th Street will be closed for a minimum of one week and possibly into the following week, depending on weather conditions.

Road closure:

Fourth Street will be closed northbound at Tyler Street and detoured to 2nd Street to Van Buren Street to Fourth Street

Fourth Street will be closed southbound at Van Buren Street and detoured to First Street to Harrison Street to Fourth Street

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use the posted detour route. Local traffic can access Mann Avenue just past Harrison Street. All traffic on Lincoln Avenue will be required to turn right onto Fourth Street.

Local emergency services have been notified of the traffic restrictions. Homes and businesses on Fourth Street will remain open and accessible during the closure.

