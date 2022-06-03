ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

4th Street in Troy to close for road work

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNVgH_0fzUpPX300

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for a road closure on 4th Street for roadway repair work. Crews will be doing a full road reconstruction on the patch where a water main broke, between Mann Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 6 at 6 a.m. The affected section of 4th Street will be closed for a minimum of one week and possibly into the following week, depending on weather conditions.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Road closure:

  • Fourth Street will be closed northbound at Tyler Street and detoured to 2nd Street to Van Buren Street to Fourth Street
  • Fourth Street will be closed southbound at Van Buren Street and detoured to First Street to Harrison Street to Fourth Street

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use the posted detour route. Local traffic can access Mann Avenue just past Harrison Street. All traffic on Lincoln Avenue will be required to turn right onto Fourth Street.

Skidmore College hosts Electric Car and E-Bike Show

Local emergency services have been notified of the traffic restrictions. Homes and businesses on Fourth Street will remain open and accessible during the closure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Troy road shutting down all-week for water main break repairs

TROY - The city of Troy will be shutting down a busy road this week for repairs. Work was starting Monday on a water main break patch on 4th Street between Mann Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The work is expected to take a week, but could take longer if there's...
WNYT

Troy water main repair closes Fourth Street

The City of Troy will be shutting down a busy road next week for repairs. Work will begin Monday on a water main break patch on Fourth Street between Mann Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The work is expected to take a week, but could take longer if there's bad weather.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Troy#First Street#Traffic#Skidmore College#Nexstar Media Inc#Ne
WRGB

Crews respond to residential fire in Berne

BERNE, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews put out a fire that started in the garage of a Berne home Sunday. The calls came in shortly before 6 for a home on Helderberg Trail, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Several local fire departments responded. Details are limited at...
BERNE, NY
Hot 99.1

Another Snag! Will Albany’s Central Warehouse Ever Get New Life?

The saga continues. The biggest eyesore in Albany just seems intent on hovering over the city in its current ever-deteriorating condition. The sprawling 11 story concrete structure has sat abandoned along 787 for decades. It was most recently purchased by Evan Blum, who owns a Harlem based salvage business, in 2017. At the time, he had plans of rehabbing the building and turning part of it into an art gallery.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot To Death In Albany

Police are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District over the weekend. Patrol officers with the Albany Police Department heard several gunshots ring out at around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, police said.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Land sale considered at Glenville Airport Business Park

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Planning met Monday evening and called for a public hearing to be held on the potential sale of two County-owned parcels at the Airport Business Park in Glenville. The public hearing will be held at the County Legislature’s meeting on July 5.
GLENVILLE, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

DWAI: Steven Baptiste, 42, of Waterford, was arrested at 3:50 pm on May 23 in East Greenbush for first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. DWI: Matthew Kaiser, 46, of Key Colony, FL, was arrested at 8:25 on May 27 in Brunswick for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%.
TROY, NY
WRGB

One transported for evaluation after Gloversville fire

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 56 First Ave. this evening in the Gloversville. The alarm was transmitted at 6:15 pm and Gloversville units arrived at 6:18 to find fire showing in the rear east side of the structure. Captain William Nealon and Firefighter Jason Malik advanced the first line into the structure to extinguish the main body of fire in the kitchen and first floor. The fire did extend to the second floor and a second line was stretched to cut off the advancing fire.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Albany Man Airlifted Following Yates County Accident

An Albany man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital following a one-car accident just after midnight Saturday morning in Yates County. 42-year-old Tristan DeForest was traveling on State Route 54 in the town of Milo when his car went off the road, striking a guard rail and trees. The impact forced his car onto its side. Penn Yan firefighters had to extricate DeForest from his car. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Hudson River Levels to Drop Eight Feet, Here’s Why

The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for several months.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy