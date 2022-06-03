From water features, to yoga, to crafts, here are 12 summer recreation options in Galesburg

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror and June here, it's time for some summer recreation activities in Galesburg:

Lakeside Water Park - Enter the Splash Zone

The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of a new water play feature at Lakeside Water Park. Lakeside Water Park is now open for the summer season from noon-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, with extended hours on Friday-Sunday from noon-7 p.m. Please note the water park will not be open for general open swim on District 205 school days, expected to affect the following dates of June 3 and June 6-8. Programs such as early morning lap swim or fitness classes will still be offered as scheduled.

There are now a variety of slide options for all skill levels and ages. Patrons will enjoy the 122 ft. body flume slide, 30 ft. tube slide and an 8 ft. slide, along with other water play features creating a "Splash Zone" of fun for all ages to enjoy. There are water play features which spray everywhere. Guests won't miss the "Bucket of Fun," which is a rather large dumping bucket of 50 gallons of water, sure to keep all ages engaged.

Take advantage of purchasing a Lakeside Water Park "Splash Zone" season pass for $84, with $33 per family member. A 10-punch multi-pass is available for purchase as well for $63. Daily admission is $6 Monday-Thursday and $7 Friday-Sunday and Holidays. Ages 2 and under are free.

Lakeside Water Park also features a zero depth pool with water geysers and a 25-yard lap competition pool. The pools are heated, ADA accessible and surrounded with a sun deck and chaise lounge chairs. No outside food or beverage is allowed in the water park, but swimmers may take a break and enjoy snacks and pizza in the concession area.

Special event themed days are planned throughout the summer for added fun and excitement. There are BINGO days on select Tuesday afternoons for all ages. Family and teen swims are planned on select evenings throughout the summer. Enjoy aquatic fitness with access to early morning lap swim, aquatic fitness classes and adult fitness programs. These will include Adult Water Volleyball and Adult Underwater Hockey. Reservations are now being taken for birthday parties or small celebrations, Friday-Sunday. A basic birthday party is $171 base plus $12 per additional person. A premium birthday part is $198 base plus $14 per additional person. After hours rentals of the water park are $625 per hour with limited availability on dates and times.

Lake Storey Beach and Park

Explore Lake Storey Beach and Park this summer.

The beach is open for swimming and boating seven days a week. Beach locker room facilities open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. There are no lifeguards on duty. It is a swim at your own risk beach.

Boat rentals are from noon-7 p.m. Cruise along Lake Storey in a paddleboat, single kayak, tandem kayak or a canoe for $10 per hour for boat rental. The last boat departure is at 5:45 p.m. There are also stand up paddle boards available for rental. Credit/debit or cash payments are accepted for 16 years and up with a valid ID to rent. Stay up to date with closings due to weather and staffing at www.rainoutline.com. Bring your own kayak or canoe to use the lake free. The city now has easier access with kayak launches, located at the beach or east boat ramp.

Explore the wooded trails year-round. Shelters are available for use year-round, with reservations accepted from April-October. Park restrooms are also available. Call (309) 345-3683 or stop by Lakeside Recreation Facility at 1033 S. Lake Storey Road from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for further information.

Lakeside Makos Swim Team

Dates: May 31-July 8

May 31-July 8 Ages: 5-18 year (Graduating Seniors)

5-18 year (Graduating Seniors) Site: Lakeside Water Park

Lakeside Water Park Fee: $124

Join the fun with the Makos Swim Team. This summer swim program is focused on skill development, character development, competitive swim skills and summer fun. Lakeside Makos Swim Team is an introduction to the sport of competitive swimming or as a way to maintain fitness for the indoor season. Swimmers do not need previous experience, but they do need to be able to swim 25 yards.

Swim focus is on individual skill improvement and achievement of personal goals through team participation, while fostering fun and friendships. Swimmers are coached according to age and swim ability. Swim practice and home meets are held at Lakeside Water Park.

Registration cost includes entry into all local swim meets, a Lakeside Splashzone Water Park membership and a team t-shirt and swim cap. Call (309) 345-368 for registration and more information.

Yoga in the Park - Summer 2022

Dates: June 4th-Aug. 27

Day: Saturdays

Time: 9-10 a.m.

Site: Lake Storey Park (Near the Playground and Shelters)

Exercise with yoga, at scenic Lake Storey Park this summer. Enthusiastic instructors will meet on Saturday mornings, from 9- 10 a.m., free of charge, thanks to the generous efforts of experienced yoga instructors volunteering their time.

Yoga in the Park will meet June through August. No experience is required, and all ages are welcome to this free program. Invite your family, friends, and co-workers to enjoy the talent of these wonderful yoga instructors. June instructors include Michele Archer on June 4, Roxie Leahy on June 11, Laura Bush on June 18 and Taylor Porter or June 25. There will not be a class on July 2nd due to the holiday week. Classes will continue in July and August. Bring a yoga mat or a beach towel.

Register for cancellation alerts at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-galesburg-pr/shop/activities/3743119 in case of inclement weather. Call (309) 345-3683 for further information.

Nature in Your Neighborhood

June Dates/Times: Saturday, June 4 - 10 a.m.-noon and Thursday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 - 10 a.m.-noon and Thursday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Location: O.N. Custer Park on June 4th and Lancaster Park on June 16.

O.N. Custer Park on June 4th and Lancaster Park on June 16. Age: All ages are welcome

All ages are welcome Fee: Free

Explore, observe and discover new and amazing places throughout the City of Galesburg with Parks and Recreation. This program is free, offering a new theme each week, twice a month, all summer long. A collaboration of nature education groups is making this program possible, for all ages. This program will be held at O.N. Custer Park on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-noon and at Lancaster Park on Thursday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Some of the nature education groups include Lakeside Nature Center, Ms. Maripose Butterfly Resource Bus, Tina's Botanicals, Knox County Farm Bureau, Illinois Master Naturalist and the University of Illinois Extension. No registration is required. Just show up for fun and adventure.

2022 Mobile Playground

Upcoming Dates/Times: Saturday, June 4 -1-3 p.m. - O.N. Custer Park, Monday, June 6 - 3-5 p.m. - Galesburg Public Library Garden, Saturday, June 11 - 1-3 p.m.-H.T. Custer Park,Thursday, June 16 - 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Lancaster Park, Saturday, and June 18-1-3 p.m.-Lincoln Park.

Find the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Mobile Playground Truck at a park near you this summer. Most dates will include special guest visits for additional adventure and fun. Unpack the fun with our mobile truck filled with outdoor games and activities! Check the schedule to see when it will be in your neighborhood this summer, June-September. Dates may cancel without notice via www.rainoutline.com due to inclement weather or staffing. Follow the Mobile Playground on Facebook @galesburgparks and recreation or call 309/345-3683 for more information. Stop by Lakeside Recreation Facility, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for additional program and facility information.

Kayak Club at Night

Date: June 4, 2022

June 4, 2022 Time: 8-9:30 p.m.

8-9:30 p.m. Age: All Ages Welcome

All Ages Welcome Location: Lake Storey Beach

Lake Storey Beach Fee: $5 -Own Kayak, $15-Kayak Rental, $20-Tandem Kayak

Explore aquatic life at night under the moon and stars. Participants can rent a kayak or bring their own. Receive a coupon code on your invoice for your next kayak club 2022 registration. There is a minimum of five participants. Kayak club meets twice a month on a Friday or Saturday throughout the summer. All ages are welcome, but 17 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. Approved life jackets are required. Pre-registration is required. Call (309) 345-3683 for further information, or stop by Lakeside Recreation Facility at 1033 S. Lake Storey Road to register.

Patriotic Wreath - Craft Night Out

Date: June 9

June 9 Time: 6- 8 p.m.

6- 8 p.m. Age: 8 years and up

8 years and up Location: Lakeside Recreation Facility

Lakeside Recreation Facility Fee: $10 per person

Join the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation for a night of fun crafts and friendship at Lakeside Recreation Facility. Create a beautiful paper flower wreath for your door or wall. Participants will leave with a completed project at the end of the night. All supplies are provided. Recommended for ages 8 and up, with adult assistance. Register at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/cityofgalesburg-pr/api/activity/detail?activityid=B8WWOYG. Call (309) 345-3683 or stop by Lakeside Recreation Facility, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for further information.

Disc Golf Adult/Teen Clinic

Date: June 10-July 1

June 10-July 1 Day: Fridays

Fridays TIme: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Fee: $40

$40 Location: Kiwanis Park

Kiwanis Park Age: 15 and up

Are you thinking about playing Disc Golf, but don't know where to start? Sign up with Galesburg Parks and Recreation to start your journey at a Disc Golf Clinic this summer. The clinic will cover all the basics and leave you ready to play on your own. Clinic Instructor, Andrew Newhall, is an up and coming Disc Golf Player that is sure to inspire your love of the sport. Come ready to play. Discs will be provided. Register at: http://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-galesburg-pr/shop/activities/3768235. Call (309) 345-3683 for further information. Pre-registration is required.

Lakeside Nature Center - Second Saturday Program

Date: Saturday, June 11

Saturday, June 11 Time: 9:30-11 a.m.

9:30-11 a.m. Age: All ages

All ages Site: Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 South Lake Storey Road

Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 South Lake Storey Road Fee: FREE

DId you know that all tortoises are turtles, but not all turtles are tortoises? What is the difference? Did you know that turtles live on every continent except Antarctica? Learn more turtle trivia with the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department. This program is offered free to all ages. Donations are accepted to support nature programs. Participants can explore the wooded nature trays, view the pollinator prairie plot and habitat garden, certified Monarch Waystation, historic Bur Oak Base and more. Pre-registration is encouraged to assist with supplies at https://www.amilila.com/store/en/city-of-galesburg-pr/shop/activities/3878306. Call (309) 345-3683 for further information or stop by Lakeside Recreation Facility, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

G-Force Youth Volleyball

Dates: June 27-July 28, 2022

June 27-July 28, 2022 Game Days: Mondays and Wednesdays

Mondays and Wednesdays Site: Lakeside Recreation Facility

Lakeside Recreation Facility Ages: 5th-8th grades

5th-8th grades Fee: $50 Per Resident Participant / $50 Per Non-Resident Participant/Team

Join a fun summer youth volleyball league with the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation at Lakeside Recreation Facility. Team registrations are for non-resident groups and individual registrations for Galesburg residents. This program will bring together a variety of teams for a fun competitive activity. Each team will be scheduled to play up to seven games total over the course of five weeks. Non-residents can register a team to compete in the G-Force league. Registration fees include up to seven games during the season and sorts for all the players. Each resident team will be assigned by our program coordinators. One parent volunteer coach, along with a student volunteer, will be needed for each team. There will be a coaches meeting on June 10th, with practices starting the week of June 20.

Register at https://www.amilia.com/Activities/en/city-of-galesburg-pr/Registration/72148. Call (309) 345-3683 or stop by Lakeside Recreation Facility at 1033 S. Lake Storey Road for registration or further information.