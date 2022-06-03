ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Child abuse complaint lands Louisiana woman in jail, accused juvenile victim of sleeping with her spouse

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddiiS_0fzUpCIq00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On May 15, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies came in contact with a 16-year-old victim who mentioned that 34-year-old Jessica Nicole Hemphill hit the victim in the face. According to authorities, the victim displayed scratches on their neck and several bruises on their face and arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFQtv_0fzUpCIq00
Jessica Hemphill

The victim went on to advise deputies that Hemphill hit them several times and Hemphill accused the victim of sleeping with Hemphill’s husband. According to the victim, they witnessed Hemphill use methamphetamine and Hemphill turned her paranoia into physical violence.

Huntsville teenager arrested for shooting father, authorities say

The victim also mentioned that Hemphill choked them with her two hands approximately two nights before the May 15, 2022, incident. According to the victim, the violence always stemmed from Hemphill accusing the victim of sleeping with Hemphill’s husband.

The abuse would always take place in the bathroom of the residence and Hemphill would turn on the water to cover up the sound of the abuse. According to witnesses in the residence, they did not see Hemphill abuse the victim; however, they heard Hemphill yelling at the victim from another room and saw the victim’s face red as if someone just struck the victim.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Hemphill was arrested for Cruelty to Juveniles and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Family dog among those who escaped early morning fire in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A home in Baton Rouge is considered a total loss after firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze around 12:10 a.m. Monday. The Prairieville Fire Department joined the St. George Fire Department at a home in the 25900 block of Kendalwood Dr. Firefighters found a fully […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Monroe, LA
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in ATV accident

An Alabama juvenile has died due to injuries sustained in a Wednesday evening Coosa County ATV accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a release the accident occured on Pelican Lane in Coosa County about 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga. “The 17-year-old was seriously injured when the 2017...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ktve#Kard#Ouachita Parish Sheriff#Cruelty To Juveniles#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Debate continues over Alabama holidays honoring Confederacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) —  If you tried calling a state office today, you were likely out of luck. On the first Monday of every June, Alabama recognizes Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s birthday as a state holiday. Some Alabamians disagree with that designation. “The Confederacy did not benefit all Alabamians. It enshrined into law that certain […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The 10 Alabama counties where people earn the least money

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Jefferson Davis birthday 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Alabama today? Will mail run?

State offices will be closed in Alabama Monday to commemorate the birth of Confederate president Jefferson Davis. Monday, June 6 is a state holiday, one of three in Alabama that honor Confederate leaders: Robert E. Lee’s birthday, which is marked in January on the same day as Martin Luther King Day; Confederate Memorial Day in April; and Davis’ birthday in June.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman transferring to Connecticut

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor is transferring to Connecticut, he announced Sunday evening. Shor entered the transfer portal early last month, releasing a statement at the time that he had been “dealing with the struggle of mental health.” Shor noted at the time that he had received treatment for his conditions at Herren Wellness in Massachusetts, a facility that is about 55 miles from UConn’s campus.
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

An Alabama ice cream with Alabama ingredients

Ryan and Geri-Martha O’Hara started Big Spoon Creamery in 2014 as an ice cream cart (later a truck) and subscription service before settling into a brick-and-mortar location in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood in 2017. At that point, there weren’t many ice cream shops in the city to look to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy