Heath Township, MI

Allegan Co. deputies: Missing 19-year-old from Hamilton found safe

By FOX 17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Mich. — Authorities say a missing 19-year-old out of...

Utah mom reunites with biological son after 20 years

MILLCREEK, Utah — A reunion for a Utah mother and her biological son was 20 years in the making. In 2001, at just 15 years old, Holly Shearer got pregnant with a baby boy named Benjamin. "When I was about five months pregnant is when I decided that I...
Water Safety Week: Flags, rip currents, and changes at the beach

HOLLAND, Mich. — Every year the Great Lakes see numerous drownings. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, so far this year alone, there have been 16 possible drownings in Lake Michigan alone, and 32 drownings across the Great Lakes this year. Since 2010, there have been nearly 1,100 drownings across the lakes.
Gun Lake Casino distributes $7.4M in revenue to community

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) says it has distributed $7.4 million in revenue to area communities. We’re told the biannual payment comes from earnings made between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. The casino tells us more than $4.1 million will go toward the State...
A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
Register to vote at Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re not registered to vote, the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is offering an opportunity to change that!. The library says the League of Women Voters of Greater Grand Rapids and VoteRiders will be present at every GRPL location to register voters and respond to any questions patrons may have about voting rights.
DNA fingerprint of brain tumors helps target treatment

CHICAGO — Traditionally, brain tumors are identified and diagnosed under the microscope. Sometimes a small sample or subtle differences can make the identification of the exact type of cancer tricky. But now, for the first time, doctors are profiling tumors by using their DNA fingerprints. When he was just...
Morning Buzz: June 6

1. Gas in West Michigan is officially averaging over $5 a gallon according to GasBuddy. The new averages are showing gas has gone up 50 cents from last week. GasBuddy says statewide prices are averaging $5.05 a gallon. That's quite a bit higher than the U.S. average, which is sitting at $4.86. Gas Buddy puts Michigan in the top ten most expensive fuel prices in the nation.
Hope Network to hire new employees on-site at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is scheduled to hold a job fair this week. Applicants may be hired immediately on-site. The job fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 8 from 1–6 p.m. at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. The nonprofit tells us...
$5.19 a gallon may be the new norm for gas this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dreaded $5 barrier has been busted. A scattering of stations charging $5.19 a gallon has been spotted by drivers and reported to the Gas Buddy app. More and more stations are expected to charge that price as the week progresses. Further, Gas Buddy is...
Mona Lake Paddle Race returns for 2nd year on June 11

The Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club (MLPC) announced the return of its second annual Mona Lake Paddle Race on Saturday, June 11. Races will include 5K and 10K distances for SUP, kayaks, and anything else using a paddle on the water. The racers will compete for cash prizes, plus there will be a recreation race for more casual athletes.
Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI

