Brattleboro, VT

Vermonter hit by train while fishing

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSHEq_0fzUoitF00

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Brattleboro Police and Brattleboro Fire and Rescue Inc. responded to the North Bridge on Putney Road for a person hit by a train on Thursday. Police say when they arrived they found a male lying in the water conscious and alert.

Police say it appears that the male was fishing off of the train bridge when the train came through. The investigation is ongoing.

The male was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further observation, according to police. Brattleboro Police encourage people to stay off all train bridges and tracks.

