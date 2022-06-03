ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Letter to the editor: GOP urges no vote on Coventry budget

By Matthew O'Brien Sr.
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

The Coventry Republican Town Committee has voted to oppose the budget referendum on Tuesday. People are hurting with inflation eating away at their incomes. Studies that say the average household will pay $5,000 more this year than last, just for essentials. Gas is predicted to go to $6 by August. The...

Journal Inquirer

2nd budget on tap at Stafford town meeting

STAFFORD — Residents will get to weigh in on the proposed $44,732,619 budget for next fiscal year that starts July 1, at a town meeting in the Community Center Wednesday. WHAT: Stafford will hold a special town meeting Wednesday, 6 p.m., in the Community Center. WHY: To discuss and...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford will get $45.5M in COVID aid

EAST HARTFORD — The town will receive $45.5 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. HOW: Municipalities must submit plans for the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the federal Department of the Treasury for approval before funds can be dispersed, and projects must meet a number of criteria to be eligible for funding.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Town Council to Debate Gun Ordinance

Gun safety reform is on the agenda in South Windsor on Monday. It comes as the number of mass shootings around the country continue to rise. South Windsor's town council is taking a closer look at their gun laws. The ordinance is up for debate at the Town Hall. It...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Journal Inquirer

Enfield works to cut disparity at its schools

ENFIELD — Schools are working on a district-wide plan to reduce disparities and improve educational experiences for all students. WHO: Altressa Cox Blackwell, Enfield’s director of education equity. GOALS: Coordinate individual school efforts with a district plan for closing students’ opportunity gap. Altressa Cox Blackwell, the district’s...
ENFIELD, CT
Reason.com

New Haven's Removal of Columbus Statue from Public Park Isn't a First Amendment Violation

From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Touts Small Business Success, Stefanowski Says Not So Fast

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and his campaign staff visited “The Place 2 Be” in West Hartford Friday to tout his record on small businesses. The former cable executive, Lamont, said he understands small business because that’s where he came from, but his opponent, Republican Bob Stefanowski said his actions don’t match his words.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor council to discuss open carry in municipal buildings

SOUTH WINDSOR — Town Council will discuss Monday night a proposed ordinance that would ban open carry in municipal buildings. The ordinance reads that pistols, revolvers, and “electronic defense weapons” such as stun guns could only be carried with a valid permit and be carried “concealed from view so as to promote peace, good government, and welfare of the town.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
ctexaminer.com

More Space Needed, Special Education School in Niantic Chooses Office Building

EAST LYME — A private special education school plans to move its operations to a new location in Niantic in anticipation of an increase in student population. On Thursday, the East Lyme Zoning Commission unanimously approved an application from The Light House Voc-Ed Center, Inc. for a special permit to move its operations to a large office building on 15 Liberty Way. The school, which provides services to children and young adults ages 5-22 with intellectual and developmental disabilities, currently has two campuses located in downtown Niantic, one on Pennsylvania Avenue and one on Main Street.
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Officials, activists call for changes to Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A group of elected leaders joined environmental activists to renew their calls for action on a Seymour dam. The Kinneytown Dam has long been blamed for killing several species of fish in the Naugatuck River. For the last ten years, Kevin Zak of the Naugatuck...
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Employees Picket at Windham Hospital as Union Negotiations Continue

Nurses and hospital staff at Windham Hospital haven’t reached a contract agreement after six months of negotiations and picketed out front Monday. Employees, including lab technicians and food services, held signs and marched in a circle today outside the hospital Monday. Leaders for the two unions representing them said...
WINDHAM, CT
New Haven Independent

Self-Storage Project In Seymour Could Be Approved This Week

SEYMOUR – A self-storage facility proposed for the former Housatonic Wire Co. site on River Street could clear its final hurdle this week. The Seymour Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its public hearing on the Brink Self Storage proposal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday (June 9) at Seymour Town Hall. The commission will then meet for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. to vote.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers push for relief as gas prices hit new highs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

First woman to lead a U.S. armed forces branch has ties to CT

Connecticut officials praised the elevation of Adm. Linda Fagan as the new Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, hailing her recent swearing in as a historic moment for the 231-year-old service. Fagan, a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, became the first woman to lead...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newenglanddiary.com

Chris Powell: Try a well-regulated militia to reduce massacres

As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
MANCHESTER, CT

