DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – May was a month with many near record highs, but none that actually hit the record. May was active, with above average precipitation that amounted to over 5.25 inches of rainfall measured at the Dayton International Airport. From that rainfall, 1.5 inches of it fell on just one day this past month on May 21. The average high and average low were both above the normal for May. More than a third of May was spent with highs above 80, which is above normal for the month.

DAYTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO