Oklahoma City, OK

From escorting Charles Manson to tasing a suspect: Oregon State softball coaches were once in law enforcement

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oregon State softball’s Laura Berg and Marcie Green weren’t always destined to become coaches. For a period of their adult lives, both thought they had careers in law enforcement. So much so, they briefly lived the life. For Berg, OSU’s head coach, she trained to become a police...

OREGON STATE
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

