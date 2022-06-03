ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vote now to nominate winners in the 2022 readers’ choice awards

By By USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlSBh_0fzUnKri00

Do you have a favorite place in town to get coffee or to go shopping, whether it’s for clothes or tools? Do you know a business that deserves more recognition for the great services it provides?

The 2022 readers’ choice contest is now open, and we’re seeking nominations. You get to decide what businesses in town should be selected for the contest!

Click here to nominate.

You have until June 19 to nominate a business, and then voting will begin to decide which one you and your neighbors think is the best in town. When the winners have been picked, there will be a special section highlighting the best businesses, whether they won or were a finalist. This is a great section to keep around for those times you need a recommendation on where to eat, get a haircut and more.

You can nominate as many businesses as you like – don't be shy about celebrating your town!

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vote now to nominate winners in the 2022 readers’ choice awards

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Great Harvest Bread Co Returns to Evansville Opening Date Announced

Back around October of 2021 Great Harvest Bread Company in Evansville announced that unfortunately, they would be selling the bakery. Shortly after they shut their doors with hopes that someone would buy the bakery. Fast forward to 2022, and we've gotten some good news Great Harvest is opening back up in Evansville, AND we have an opening date!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick Co. celebrates diversity with Pride Festival

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A celebration of love and unity was held over the weekend in downtown Newburgh. Warrick County Indiana Pride held their first pride festival June 4, officially making it their inaugural event. The festival featured live music, a family-friendly drag show, local vendors and plenty of rainbow décor. Touch of Grey, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
FORT BRANCH, IN
macaronikid.com

Who Loves Free Stuff?

We all love a bargain--I know I do! What would be better than a discount? How about FREE?. A friend recently asked about local discounts that she could get to take her grandchildren to some fun local activities. She's a resident of Vanderburgh County so I asked if she has a library card. Yes, she does. Lucky! I pulled up the EVPL website, searched for Library Of Things, and shared it with her. Are all of you aware of this amazing resource for Evansville residents?
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
wamwamfm.com

Treasure Hunt Drawing Back on Main Street Tonight

The Knights of Colobus Treasure Hunt Drawing is back on Main Street tonight after taking a week off for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The drawing returns to downtown Washington with a jackpot of $121,115. Tickets are on sale today at the Knights of Columbus for $1.00 each until 5:45...
WASHINGTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Restaurants in Western KY with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get A Haircut
wevv.com

Final report released on Evansville's COVID-19 crisis response fund

Evansville officials have released the final numbers for the city's COVID-19 crisis response fund, which launched in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since its launch in April 2020, the COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $6.6 million in grant funds to 126 non-profit organizations serving Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lost headstones home again in Indiana

(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Barn owls make for rare find in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert.  He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WEHT/WTVW

New shopping center to open along Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More shopping options will be making their way to the east side of Evansville! A new retail strip center is planned to open along North Green River Road, just north of the intersection at Morgan Avenue. Officials say the new shopping center will have patio and drive-thru availability as well as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We starting telling you about Ivie Duncan 18 years ago. We called her “Baby Ivie,” and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. Well now, “Baby Ivie,” is all grown up. Her 18th birthday was...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jeff Hall, the “Heart and Soul” of Ellis Park, passes away

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Jeff Hall, the Director of Racing Operations with Ellis Park, has passed away. We spoke with Jeff Inman, General Manager for the historic track, who confirmed his passing. Ellis Park posted on social media two years ago thanking Hall for his hard work and dedication to the park, saying “No one […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Farmer thankful to be alive after grain bin rescue

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Phillip Schmidt has owned his farmland in Spencer County since the mid-1970s. He helped teach agriculture classes for North Posey schools for a decade, served as an agent for Spencer County’s Purdue Extension Office for another 20 years, and has been in farming his entire life. It’s what he knows. […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy