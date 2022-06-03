ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Vehicle associated with West Chester pedestrian fatality found

By Lexi Whitehead, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

West Chester Police said Friday officers located the vehicle associated with a pedestrian fatality that left Sherry Berna Haywood dead.

Police were searching Thursday for a white Ford SUV with headlight and bumper damage. The department said a vehicle was located at the Willows apartment complex in Springdale Thursday night.

Haywood was found on the side of Muhlhauser Road by a security guard working at a nearby business Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said Haywood, 46, died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Police said they are continuing their investigation. As of Friday, no charges had been announced.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Vehicle associated with West Chester pedestrian fatality found

