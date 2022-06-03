ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you played Kentucky's top 5 public golf courses? Here they are, according to Golfweek

By Jason Lusk
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46j458_0fzUn23t00

Looking to hit the links in the Bluegrass State?

Golfweek on Wednesday released its 2022 rankings of the best public golf courses in the country by state. Let editor Jason Lusk explain how the list came together.

"The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10," Lusk wrote. "They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings."

Fore!:Golfweek's Best Courses 2022: State-by-state rankings for public-access layouts

Here's a look at the five Kentucky courses that, according to Golfweek, are a cut above. Note: All of the green fees listed exclude golf cart rental unless mentioned otherwise.

Lassing Pointe (Union, Kentucky)

Address: 2266 Double Eagle Drive, Union 41091

Green fees: $21.50 (nine holes), $41 (18 holes)

Website: https://www.boonecountygolf.com/lassing-pointe/home

Kearney Hill (Lexington, Kentucky)

Address: 3403 Kearney Road, Lexington 40511

Green fees:

  • $21 for nine holes on weekdays; $25 on weekends
  • $29 for 18 holes on weekdays; $35 on weekends

Website: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/kearney-hill-golf-links

Cherry Blossom (Georgetown, Kentucky)

Address: 150 Clubhouse Drive, Georgetown 40324

Green fees:

  • $19 for nine holes on weekdays; $33 for nine holes during weekends with a cart rental
  • $30 for 18 holes on weekdays; $55 for 18 holes during weekends with a cart rental

Website: http://www.cherryblossomgolf.com/

Heritage Hill (Shepherdsville, Kentucky)

Address: 1040 Valley View Drive, Shepherdsville 40165

Green fees:

  • $27 for nine holes on weekdays and weekends with a cart rental*
  • $45 for 18 holes on weekdays and weekends with a cart rental*

*Prices may vary by tee time

Website: https://hhgolfclub.com/

Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa (Lexington, Kentucky)

Address: 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511

Green fees:

  • $31 for nine holes on weekdays; $35 on weekends
  • $45 for 18 holes on weekdays; $55 on weekends

Website: https://www.griffingategolf.com/

Comments / 2

