Lorain script sign gets lighting

With the unofficial start of summer here and the hustle and bustle of downtown businesses booming, the script “Lorain” sign on the corner of West Erie Avenue and Broadway has been lit up electronically. The sign, which officially was unveiled in early January, was designed with the...
The City of Lorain wants to control when and where fireworks can be used within its borders. Lorain City Council was slated to receive legislation at its June 6 meeting, which if approved, would amend the existing weapons and explosive laws in the city and allow for the use of fireworks on specified holidays.
A garage fire that spread to two residential homes on Park Avenue in Elyria on June 5 kept area fire departments busy. At 1:15 p.m., Elyria firefighters were dispatched to 719 Park Ave. for the garage which was reported on fire, according to a news release from the Elyria Fire Department.
The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced June 6 that sometime in the next week, an OVI checkpoint will take place in the county. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to a news release. Thus far in 2022, 36%of...
Lorain, Oberlin, and the Burrell Homestead in Sheffield Village all played key roles in the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved southerners make their way to freedom in the days before the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law. Matt Kocis, a naturalist with the Lorain County Metroparks, who has done extensive...
If you're in Greater Cleveland and looking for a place to get your next weekend brunch, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you're looking for a brunch spot with great cocktails and great vibes, you should check out Heck's Café. Their Bloody Mary's are fantastic and can be made with your choice of their house-infused vodka; you can choose from bacon, cucumber, jalapeno, garlic, and garden pepper. Their mimosas are also great, and Heck's offers options beyond the standard orange juice. You can get a pineapple, grapefruit, guava, passionfruit, peach, pear, mango, or strawberry mimosa. As for food, people love the burgers (customers love the Ohio City burger and Brieberry burger), baklava French toast, and hash.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive pile of trash in the backyard of a homeowner who lives in Slavic Village created quite the stir in the community until the 19 News Troubleshooter Team got involved. The neighbors living around Fleet Avenue where the pile of trash was decided to speak...
Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities support administrator Jessica Galbraith coordinated with the South Euclid Police Department to arrange a June 1 meet and greet with their K-9 officer, K9 Kaos, and her client, Will Smith, at the police department headquarters. His roommates, whom he lives with in Seven Hills...
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple juveniles were arrested after “hundreds” of teens rioted and wreaked havoc at the St. Mary Magdalene Parish Festival Sunday night. According to Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner, the fights broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday and quickly escalated out of control. “I’m actually really sick to my stomach that this happened,” said […]
Lorain Lions Club held its 100th installation ceremony June 2 at Rebman’s On the Avenue, 5300 Oberlin Ave., in Lorain for incoming officers. Past District Gov. Kerry Parker presided over the installation ceremony, according to a news release from the Lorain Lions Club. Ed Baker was elected as the...
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Jeep owners gathered together Sunday afternoon in honor of a little boy with cancer. Ashton, just 2 years old, loves Jeeps, so his family and friends asked anyone who was available to come out with their Jeep and make his day. Members of Ashton’s family said people came from all over, […]
Two Lorain families are uniting in the wake of tragedy. Saturday night, the friends and families of Isaiah Barnes and Jesus Del Valle Rodriguez held a joint vigil after both young men drowned at a Lorain County Metro Park earlier in the week.
A Cleveland man was indicted by a Lorain County grand jury on charges of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated rioting, assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premise in connection with a Feb. 2 disturbance in Avon,, according to Lorain County Common Pleas Court records. Eric Eddie...
MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
The annual Northeast Ohio Parent Choice Awards seeks to gather the opinions of local parents on everything family-friendly in the region. Our readers and online followers voted for their favorite businesses, attractions, family services and more. Here are the winner and finalists in the “best playground” category. Winner:...
Ford Motor Company’s announcement June 2 that it is investing $1.5 billion into Lorain County at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to assemble an all-new commercial electric vehicles is one of the best pieces of economic news this region has had in recent memory. Not only did...
SANDUSKY, Ohio — The world that lives inside the Cedar Point gates signaled adventure and childhood memories. That’s especially true for families living near the Sandusky park, like the McKays. "Any time we would have any sort of time off, it was like "oh my gosh can I go to Cedar Point?” said Erin McKay, 21, who grew up in Vermilion.
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A resident in Lake County got an unexpected visit this weekend when a black bear turned up on the footage of her home security system. The video, which you can see in the player above, was provided to us by Molly West. It comes less than a week after the Lake County Sheriff's Office warned of black bears in the area after they were initially spotted on Lockwood Ridge in Concord Township.
Cleveland's B. Kyle Standing in Illuminating Company Vacant LotThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Ward One community covers parts of the Miles and Lee Road community. The area is the home to the new John F. Kennedy High School and the Frederick Douglas Recreation Center. Condemned buildings and an old railroad track are direct across the street from the school and center. Across the path are a small community of residents, four residential streets, and limited resources. Parts of the area are dim and unkempt due to vacant homes, dumping, and empty fields.
