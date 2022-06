A State Trooper escaped injured Sunday after their marked patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 81 in the town of Cicero. Trooper Matthew Young was out of his vehicle removing debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane when 37-year-old Jonathan Bumpus, of Cortland, ran into the rear of the car. Bumpus said he didn’t see the patrol car, which had its lights activated at the time of the collision. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital for minor injuries and was issued several traffic tickets.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO