How to Watch E!'s Red Carpet Coverage of the Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

By Allison Crist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Chris Pratt Talks Honeymoon Sunburn, "Jurassic World 3" & More. E! is punching your ticket to the Jurassic World Dominion premiere. That's right: We're taking over the red carpet outside of Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 6, and you're invited! With Live From E!'s special coverage,...

HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
E! News

See Laura Dern Crash "Sister" Bryce Dallas Howard's Interview at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Watch: Laura Dern SURPRISES Bryce Dallas Howard at Jurassic Premiere. Name a more dino-mite duo. We'll wait. Bryce Dallas Howard had nothing but loving words for her Jurassic World Dominion star co-star Laura Dern after the two crossed paths during an interview Live From E! at the movie's Hollywood premiere on June 6. While Bryce was speaking with Naz Perez and Roxy Diaz on the red carpet, Laura—who reprises her role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic franchise's latest installment—snuck up behind her castmate, resulting in one epic exchange.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Love Sharing the Screen Together! Meet His Talented Spouse

Hollywood funnyman Adam Sandler met the love of his life on a film set! He and his wife, Jackie Sandler, first crossed paths when they both scored roles in the 1999 film Big Daddy. The couple got married in 2003 and have established a beautiful relationship as life partners and work collaborators ever since. Keep scrolling to learn more about the actor’s longtime spouse.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best' Is Getting Another Spinoff

The Chrisley family is getting another new series centered on patriarch Todd Chrisley. Love Limo is a dating series at E! Network featuring the Chrisley Knows Best star guiding an unlucky-in-love single during a day of speed dating. NBCUniversal's E! also renewed Growing Up Chrisley for Season 4 and USA Network picked up Chrisley Knows Best for Season 10.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline

A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart Told Her Fiancée ‘I Love You’ After 2 Weeks of Dating—Meet Her Soon-to-Be Wife

Click here to read the full article. Loved up! Kristen Stewart‘s partner, Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. Stewart and Meyer, who met in 2013 but didn’t start dating until 2019, got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. But who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer? We have those answers ahead. Stewart, who identifies as queer, has dated several celebrities in Hollywood including her Speak co-star Michael Angarano, her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, producer Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell. In an interview with InStyle in November 2020, Stewart opened up about the “pressure” to come out. “The first time...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Babydoll Dress After Welcoming Her First Baby

Jennifer Lawrence still has babies on the brain — at least when it comes to her fashion. After welcoming her first child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney, the Academy Award winner, 31, was photographed wearing the latest trend of a babydoll dress by Dôen as she stepped out on Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!

Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shakira Explains Those Ambulance Photos After Announcing Gerard Piqué Breakup

Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. Shakira is speaking out after sparking health concerns a day before she and Gerard Piqué announced their breakup. On June 3, ¡Hola! magazine published photos of what it said was the "Hips Don't Lie" singer looking tearful while sitting on the passenger seat of an ambulance near her home in Barcelona. The outlet said the photos, which also showed Gerard and her mom Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado standing outside, were taken on May 28.
CELEBRITIES
