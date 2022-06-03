ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Lives Matter protesters, Sheriff's Office will have to wait for their day in court

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago

STAUNTON — A group of Black Lives Matter protestors will have to wait another few months for their day in court against a set of criminal charges stemming from protests of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office last summer.

The trial was set to begin Friday morning, but due to the judge falling ill, it has been moved to September 2 at 9 a.m.

Protests emerged last year after two shootings in May, one of which resulted in death, with protesters urging the sheriff's office to get body cameras. In August, Sheriff Donald Smith said the sheriff's office was in the process of vetting different equipment vendors for the next several months.

Other legal actions: Black Lives Matter group files lawsuit against Augusta County, claiming rights violation

The topic of body cameras has been brought up frequently at Augusta County Board of Supervisors meetings in recent months, but the request to fund body cameras has not been fulfilled.

During those protests, multiple activists were either arrested or cited for charges ranging from various noise violations to disorderly conduct. It was the case for those charges that was set to be heard Friday morning before the continuance to September.

The defendants in that case filed their own lawsuit last September alongside Black Lives Matter of the Shenandoah Valley, LLC against the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin and Augusta County for violating "constitutional rights," according to a release at the time, citing violations of the First, Fourth and Fourteenth amendments.

During the protests, BLM Shenandoah Valley said protesters were charged more than 20 times.

More: Craigsville couple extradited from California pleads guilty to abusing young boy in 2012

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Black Lives Matter protesters, Sheriff's Office will have to wait for their day in court

