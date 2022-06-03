ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Darius Garland hosts free youth camp Saturday at Richmond Heights High School

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will hold a free basketball camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 on Saturday at Richmond Heights High School.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garland will attend, along with special guests. Each attendee will receive a free camp T-shirt and an autographed item.

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/darius-garland-cleveland-youth-basketball-camp-tickets-344856443907

Garland is partnering with Cleveland-Cliffs, Lago East Bank, Upper Deck, Pierre’s Ice Cream Company, Cavs Academy and Gatorade on the event, the first of three he has planned this month. The others will be in Merrillville, Indiana (June 10) and Nashville, Tennessee (June 16).

"Growing up I looked forward to playing basketball in the summer and getting the opportunity to learn from different coaches and players," Garland said in a press release. "I decided to host these camps to give young ballers an opportunity to advance their basketball skills, build new relationships and create lifelong memories.”

