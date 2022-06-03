Suspect Hospitalized In Officer-Involved Shooting In St. Mary's County: Sheriff's Office

St. Mary's County Sheriff Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Mary's County that sent one suspect to the hospital.

Deputies from the county's Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 21600 block of Liberty Street around 11:41 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the office reports.

More shots were heard upon arrival and deputies located the suspect outside several apartments. When instructed to drop their weapon, the suspect did not comply, the office reports.

Gunfire was subsequently exchanged and the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries unrelated to the gunfire, the office reports.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

