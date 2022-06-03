Here’s where you can find free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Sure, you might have overindulged on your Memorial Day picnic earlier this week, but that’s no reason to ignore the week’s other holiday.

Friday is National Doughnut Day, a celebration of the most wonderful of pastries. The first Friday of every June has held this particular honor since 1938, when the Salvation Army launched a fundraiser to help the needy and to honor the women who served doughnuts to the soldiers during World War I. Today, though, it's a great excuse to find some free food—and wear your stretchy pants.

Whether you prefer glazed, chocolate-coated, or stuffed with jelly, there are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking today. Here are some places you should check out if you’re on the hunt for free food.

Dunkin'

Get a free doughnut from the former Dunkin' Donuts when you purchase any beverage.

Krispy Kreme

Get any single doughnut in the store for free on Friday. No purchase necessary. If that’s not enough, buy a dozen doughnuts or 16 minis and get another dozen of glazed for just $1.

Duck Donuts

The chain is offering customers a free cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday.

7-Eleven

Buy one doughnut, get another for free if you’re a rewards member at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Tim Horton's

Sign up for Tim's Rewards and buy a doughnut through the app or online and you’ll get a second doughnut for free. (This deal runs through Sunday.)

Voodoo Doughnut

Of course one doughnut company was going to honor The Simpsons on this day. Voodoo is selling Homers—pink-frosted in honor of their namesake—for $1 today.

LaMar's Donuts

Pick up a free doughnut, no purchase necessary, at any of the 26 stores in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Frontline workers and military personnel can also get free delivery via drone.

The Dapper Doughnut

You’ll get a free box of powdered and cinnamon doughnuts with any purchase today.