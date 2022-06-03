ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s where you can find free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npC0d_0fzUmY5H00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Sure, you might have overindulged on your Memorial Day picnic earlier this week, but that’s no reason to ignore the week’s other holiday.

Friday is National Doughnut Day, a celebration of the most wonderful of pastries. The first Friday of every June has held this particular honor since 1938, when the Salvation Army launched a fundraiser to help the needy and to honor the women who served doughnuts to the soldiers during World War I. Today, though, it's a great excuse to find some free food—and wear your stretchy pants.

Whether you prefer glazed, chocolate-coated, or stuffed with jelly, there are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking today. Here are some places you should check out if you’re on the hunt for free food.

Dunkin'

Get a free doughnut from the former Dunkin' Donuts when you purchase any beverage.

Krispy Kreme

Get any single doughnut in the store for free on Friday. No purchase necessary. If that’s not enough, buy a dozen doughnuts or 16 minis and get another dozen of glazed for just $1.

Duck Donuts

The chain is offering customers a free cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday.

7-Eleven

Buy one doughnut, get another for free if you’re a rewards member at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Tim Horton's

Sign up for Tim's Rewards and buy a doughnut through the app or online and you’ll get a second doughnut for free. (This deal runs through Sunday.)

Voodoo Doughnut

Of course one doughnut company was going to honor The Simpsons on this day. Voodoo is selling Homers—pink-frosted in honor of their namesake—for $1 today.

LaMar's Donuts

Pick up a free doughnut, no purchase necessary, at any of the 26 stores in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Frontline workers and military personnel can also get free delivery via drone.

The Dapper Doughnut

You’ll get a free box of powdered and cinnamon doughnuts with any purchase today.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. “My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie,” she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
State
Nebraska State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
LivingCheap

Free donuts on National Donut Day 2022

National Donut Day 2022 is the best day for licking the sweet icing off a FREE donut — or “doughnut,” as some spell it — but did you know the day honors the heroes of World War I and not just fried pastries?. The day was...
RESTAURANTS
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went

On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Horton
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes After Just 6 Months

There's one fewer Italian restaurants now open in Phoenix.Paish Zaini/Unsplash. In any kind of business, it can take years before it turns a profit. According to Touch Bistro, most restaurants don’t turn a profit until somewhere from three to five years. However, not all restaurants make it this long. In fact, many businesses end up folding far sooner for various reasons. And, in the cast of one restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the establishment didn’t make it to the one-year mark.
PHOENIX, AZ
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Doughnut Day#Voodoo Doughnut#Free Box#Duck Donuts#Food Drink#The Salvation Army#Dunkin#Speedway#Stripes
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
CNET

National Donut Day 2022: Get Free Donuts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Other Spots

Friday is National Donut Day, when bakeries nationwide are offering free donuts and other discounts and deals. The origins of the donut -- or doughnut, if you prefer -- are steeped in mystery. Bakers have been serving fried dough for millennia, but in the mid-1800s, sailor Hanson Gregory swore his mother, Elizabeth, came up with the idea of a round pastry with a hole in the center, where the dough might not cook through. She filled the space with hazelnuts, according to Smithsonian magazine, and called the delectable treat a "doughnut."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Fortune

138K+
Followers
6K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy