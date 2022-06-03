Farm-to-table Okemos restaurant Red Haven to close, but owners have new plans in the works

OKEMOS — Red Haven, a farm-to-table restaurant that opened about a decade ago off Hagadorn Road, will close its doors later this month.

Co-owners Tony Maiale and Nina Santucci announced the news Wednesday in a post on the eatery's Facebook page.

"Just short of 10 years in business, we have come to the difficult decision to close Red Haven," it reads. "June 18 will be our final service."

The local couple opened Red Haven in 2012 after finding success with The Purple Carrot, a food truck that served dishes made with locally sourced and fresh ingredients.

Maiale and Santucci spent the last decade establishing the restaurant, which offers shareable small plates. They got married and had two children, now ages 1 and 5.

But Santucci, 39, said navigating the business through a pandemic over the last few years has been taxing, in more ways than one.

"I think the pandemic just really beat us down in a lot of ways," she said. "Obviously, it was financially difficult, but more than anything, it was just like this constant renewing and refreshing and adapting. Since my husband and I own the restaurant together it all falls on us."

Plans to shift the business model

Maiale and Santucci have been considering the restaurant's fate since COVID-19 arrived, Santucci said.

They've been paying on a month-to-month lease for the eatery space at 4480 Hagadorn Road for more than a year.

Now they'll work to shift their business model from a restaurant to a concept that's more flexible, but still creative, Santucci said.

The restaurant will close, but "there is a Red Haven 2.0 in the works," the couple wrote on Facebook.

"Over the summer we are making upgrades to our restaurant space and revamping our business model," it reads. "The next phase of Red Haven will focus on private events, cooking classes and pop-up dinners."

The business will likely keep the name Red Haven, Santucci said, but its tagline will change from "farm to table restaurant."

"We haven't totally landed on what we're going to call it, but it will be something like Red Haven food studio or Red Haven private events, and pop-ups, something like that."

'Time is right' for a change

Cooking for private events and offering classes allows the couple more predictability in what has become an unpredictable time for restaurants, Santucci said.

"We're not going to just do private events, or just do pop-up dinners," she said. "We're going to kind of have a hybrid model to fit in a little bit of everything."

The new business will allow Maiale and Santucci more time to plan for events and dinners and to spend with their two children, Santucci said.

Making the decision has been a long time coming, she said, and telling customers about their plans brought relief.

"Before COVID we were in the best position we'd ever been in," Santucci said. "Things were going great. Then all of a sudden... this wasn't because we failed. It was basically because of all these outside factors."

The "time is right" to make this change, she said.

"'I'm optimistic that it's going to do well, and if it doesn't, then it doesn't. I'm in no worse a position than I'm in now."

