Things To Do This Weekend: June 3-5, 2022

It's another busy summer weekend in West Michigan. There is something for everyone on this week's "Things To Do" List...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon is set to return this weekend for its 16th year, bringing with it some new additions!. On June 10 and 11, food booths and trucks will be stationed in Hackley Park to showcase the local restaurants that call Muskegon home. Visitors can choose vendors to taste and vote for their favorites during the best plate awards on Saturday afternoon.
The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studio C has announced the lineup of free summer movies at Studio Park for 2022. We're told all movies shown for Sunset Cinema will be held at the outdoor piazza and will come at no cost to the public.
Comedian Nick Swardson announced his Make Joke From Face tour today! Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off in Atlantic City on June 10th making stops across the U.S. making a stop in Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 8th at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. About Nick Swardson.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, the Noah Project in Muskegon County has several animals available for adoption right now. Sage is a 4-year-old German Shepard mix. She’s the last of a group transported from Florida still waiting for the right family to bring her home.
If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — As hundreds gathered at Muskegon's first Pride Festival, those in the LGBTQ+ community finally feel an outpouring of love from their community — something many believe has been a long time coming.
Slayer is one of if not the most iconic Thrash Metal band that has ever existed. Starting out in the Orange County area as a humble cover band in high school, they grew to be powerhouses of the metal world. Since their rise, they continued to go full force with recording and touring, even after the passing of Jeff Hanneman, their founding guitarist. Finally after 3 and a half decades, they decided to do one last World Tour before hanging it up. They played some epic shows in Michigan, and recently a video surfaced showing them shred faces in Grand Rapids back in 1991.
The fairs and festivals in West Michigan continue during the summer season. Here is a list of events planned for the first half of the month of June...
We've all seen it...The Grand Rapids LipDub video. It's been 11 years since it was produced by Rob Bliss. Do you know the story behind the LipDub?. It all started with a magazine article in Newsweek. The story called Grand Rapids, MI a "dying city". Rob Bliss, Creo Productions, and a big group of people strongly disagreed with that description of the city back in 2011. They decided to create a video that "encompasses the passion and energy we all feel is growing exponentially, in this great city." The entire video cost $40,000 to produce and was funded entirely by the generosity of local sponsors.
The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here's some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
It has been a while since Slipknot has been to Grand Rapids but they sure made up for it with their performance at Van Andel Arena on June 2, 2022. Slipknot has been slaying audiences for 23 years and singer Corey Taylor vowed last night at Van Andel Arena, "as long as you keep coming, we will keep coming for another 23 years."
MUSKEGON, MI – A simulation near downtown Muskegon of the World War II D-Day invasion will be part of a busy weekend that will include lots of bicyclists hitting the streets, a Pride celebration, free day-long reggae concerts and the first of the Parties in the Park.
A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June 7th.
