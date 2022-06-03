ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellford, SC

Part of Hwy 29 in Wellford reopens following gas leak

By Nikolette Miller, Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

UPDATE (5:17 p.m.) – A part of Highway 29 was closed for a gas leak Friday morning, according to the Wellford Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a utility company installing fiber along Warren Abernathy Highway near Nazareth Church Road. A gas line was hit.

The road has reopened.

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wellford Police Department shut down part of Highway 29 Friday morning after a gas line was hit.

Police said they responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a utility company installing fiber along Warren Abernathy Highway near Nazareth Church Road.

Police are on the scene directing traffic at this time.

