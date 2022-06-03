Man arrested twice in 2 days in stolen vehicles sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested, released then led police on a chase the next day has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Fabian Rodriguez, 33, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to felony charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and recklessly evading a peace officer, and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Police arrested Rodriguez Jan. 28 after stopping a vehicle in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. He was booked on suspicion of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine for sales and was released within eight hours.

The following afternoon, police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen at East Truxtun and Beale avenues. It failed to stop and a chase ensued in which it hit a business and bus stop.

The driver, Rodriguez, abandoned the vehicle at East California and Chamberlain avenues and was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

