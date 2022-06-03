ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man arrested twice in 2 days in stolen vehicles sentenced

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDBZH_0fzUlQzG00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested, released then led police on a chase the next day has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Fabian Rodriguez, 33, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to felony charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and recklessly evading a peace officer, and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Police arrested Rodriguez Jan. 28 after stopping a vehicle in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. He was booked on suspicion of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine for sales and was released within eight hours.

2 Lightning in a Bottle festival attendees die following medical emergencies: KCFD

The following afternoon, police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen at East Truxtun and Beale avenues. It failed to stop and a chase ensued in which it hit a business and bus stop.

The driver, Rodriguez, abandoned the vehicle at East California and Chamberlain avenues and was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 9

alBsure
3d ago

Three years?? Should have given him twenty since he got twice in two days and for the same thing!!😡😡

Reply
6
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested on homicide charges

Victim identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano. – A suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano has been apprehended. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez of Santa Maria. Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the CHP during a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.
OCEANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Tulare man, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last week, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 2:20 a.m. on May 30, officers were called out to a parking lot near Bardsley Avenue and Highway 99 after someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Murder case dismissed pending further investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder and other charges brought against a man in a 2020 shooting have been dismissed pending an investigation into issues that have arisen in the case, prosecutors said. Todd Cobb, who had been held on $1 million bail, has been released from custody. The refiling of charges against him depends on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
rewind981.com

An elderly man is facing charges of felony hit and run

An elderly man is facing charges of felony hit and run after a crash that put a young girl in the hospital with major injuries. The 11-year-old was struck Saturday night as she crossed Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue in northwest Bakersfield with her four-year-old brother. No word on how the little boy is doing. But the 11 year old is still in the hospital. Police arrested 79-year-old Dhanjibhai Patel later that night, court records show he’s no longer in custody.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in crash on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday. Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in SW Bakersfield shooting Friday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a southwest Bakersfield shooting on Friday. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught by K9 Cops

May 31, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. With the cost of precious metals outpacing the value of the U.S. dollar, thefts of catalytic converters from parked automobiles are proliferating throughout the county, with the boldness of thieves apparently respecting few limits. According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Methamphetamine
KGET

Man convicted of murder in shooting near Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of murder for shooting a man who told him to leave his family’s property. The jury on Friday found Alvaro Cruz guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Narciso Martinez. Cruz, 49, faces up to 50 years to life in prison. The shooting […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man killed in rollover crash last month identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in south Bakersfield last month. Augustino Tenorio Perea, 27, of Arvin, was driving on East Belle Terrace at approximately 2:35 a.m. on May 14 when he lost control of his car and rolled over, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in Taft crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man died Saturday when the motorcycle he rode collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 119 and Airport Road, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Edward Lopez was declared dead at the scene of the 1:15 p.m. crash, officials said.
TAFT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

At least 1 dead in Oildale crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash Monday evening in Oildale, according to CHP. Emergency crews were called to Woodrow Avenue near Oildale Drive just before 5:30 p.m. A vehicle collided into several vehicles and into a fence. The vehicle then burst into flames. At least one person has […]
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed in shooting near Stine Road identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man last Friday in southwest Bakersfield. At around 6 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to the area of of Fishering Drive and Stine Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, of Bakersfield, with a gunshot wound.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Brundage Lane shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in jail on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting late Friday night on Brundage Lane. Bakersfield police officers arrested Eliot Moore, 25, for his alleged role in the shooting that left a man dead, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Suspect injured in deputy involved shooting in Lancaster

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting that left a suspect wounded in Lancaster. The incident unfolded just after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Avenue J. It was there that authorities responded and the shooting unfolded. The suspect was struck and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured. The incident remains under investigation.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man facing murder charges for shooting in east Bakersfield Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested for a shooting that killed a man Friday night in east Bakersfield. Officers were called to the 700 block of Brundage Lane around 11:56 pm following a report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man who died of gunshot wounds

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died June 3 as the result of a gunshot wound. Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Fishering Drive in Bakersfield. He was declared dead at the scene of the shooting at 7:10 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy